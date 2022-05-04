Trump doubles down on Herbster endorsement at Greenwood rally

GREENWOOD – After taking hits in recent weeks in the form of multiple sexual assault allegations, Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s campaign received a boost on Sunday evening when former President Donald Trump came to his aid at a rally in Greenwood.

Trump refuted the allegations against Herbster during his speech, which lasted nearly two hours on a site just south of I-80 Speedway. An estimated 3,000 people attended the event, which was rescheduled from the previous Friday because of inclement weather.

Many attendees at the rally wore “Herbster for Governor” attire, and many more donned Trump-themed T-shirts and ball caps with phrases like “God Guns & Trump” and “Trump 2024.” A boy walked around the event dressed in a suit and tie and sported a golden wig to mimic the former president’s appearance.

Herbster, who Trump endorsed as a candidate for Nebraska governor in October, faces allegations from eight women who say they were groped by Herbster.

Two of the women have come forward publicly: State Sen. Julie Slama and, recently, Elizabeth Todsen, who worked in the office of State Sen. Dave Murman in 2019 when the incident allegedly took place. Herbster has denied all accusations, and Trump on Sunday stood firmly in Herbster’s corner.

“Charles is a fine man, and he’s innocent of these despicable charges,” Trump said. “By the way, Charles, welcome to politics.”

In his speech, Trump covered a wide range of topics, starting off by touting his successes while in office.

He said the nation’s economy was “the greatest economy in the history of the world” under his leadership prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he compared the low gas prices of 2020 to the inflated rates being seen today. He said his administration “created the safest (southern) border in U.S. history” and completed its original plans of building the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We then added much more and almost got that finished, too,” he said.

Trump called out two Nebraska legislators in his speech: Sen. Ben Sasse, who Trump labeled “just another wise guy, and Rep. Don Bacon, who Trump said is “always chirping in the background, never constructive.”

He then wished Bacon’s challenger in attendance, Steve Kuehl, good luck in the May primary election. The two met for the first time backstage before Trump’s speech.

“Good luck, Steve, whoever the hell you are,” Trump said.

Perhaps the most consistent thread throughout the event’s speakers was the assertion that the 2020 presidential election had been tampered with and that Trump had actually won by a wide margin. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke to that effect, as did David Bossie, who promoted a documentary called “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump.”

“We got more votes – I just said it, I’ll say it again and again and again – than any president in the history of our country by far, and now we may have to do it again,” Trump said.

The former president reiterated his support of Herbster and said he could have easily backed out of coming to Herbster’s defense in Greenwood. He said he could have golfed instead.

“I defend people when I know they’re good,” Trump said. “He’s a good man.”

Herbster’s own speech, which lasted about 30 minutes, began with an introduction and prayer from former NFL player and staunch Trump supporter Jack Brewer.

“This is a man of God, and we cannot even imagine what he’s going through,” Brewer said. “This is bigger than just a governorship. This is a good man. The things that have been said against him are ripping him at the soul.”

When Herbster took the microphone moments later, he took immediate aim at republican politicians in Nebraska.

“The Nebraska political establishment has taken control of the state and the Nebraska Republican Party, and they are trying to scare me out of this race and it’s not going to happen,” Herbster said. “We are going to take back Nebraska.”

He explained his plans to remove critical race theory from state curricula and from the University of Nebraska system. He pledged to ensure that election integrity is upheld in Nebraska, and he said if he is elected governor, he will not allow China – which he called the “worst enemy” of the United States – to buy any property in Nebraska.

“With your prayers, we are taking Nebraska out of the hands of the establishment and bringing it back to you,” Herbster said.

Then Herbster took a page out of the former president’s book.

“And with God’s help, I promise you as the governor of the state of Nebraska, I will make Nebraska great again.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.