Trapshooters have strong finish to the regular season at home

ASHLAND- The Ashland 4-H trapshooting team competed in the Ashland Invitational held at the Ashland Gun Club on April 16. This was the sixth and final conference meet for the trap shooters.

Leading the Ashland Juniors at the meet was Mason McClellan who was the Junior Champion with 48 clays hit. Winning the juniors female competition was Lillee Ludlow with 43 targets hit.

In the team race on the juniors side, Mason McClellan, Kade Brauckmuller, Linden Behney, Beau Smith, and Sarah Thiellen took first with a score of 216.

Getting second place was Hudson Bedlan, Addie Rist, Easton Roeber, Jackson Bailiff, and Rylee Landon with 200 clays smashed and Callum Corr, Caden Erftmier, Jacob Sole, Aiden Mosher, and Dominic Kruse got third with 196 targets hit.

Finishing behind Ludlow in the Juniors Female competition was Sara Thiellen who got second place with a 42. Coming in third place with 40 clays hit was Ellie Porter.

On the senior’s side, taking first place in the Seniors 16’s competition was Janice Tejeda with 49 targets hit. Teammate Clint Mumm won Seniors Handicaps 24-25 yards with a 43.

Winning the Seniors 16s Team race was Randy Koke, Dylan Siemers, Mumm, Mollie Konen, and Tejeda with 224 targets hit. The group also took second in the Seniors HOA Team competition with 418 clays hit.

Coming in third place in Senior 16s was Konen who hit four fewer targets than the winner Tejeda with a 45.

Adding to the three medals she already won was Tejeda who ended up in third place in the Seniors HOA Female race. She had a total of 82 targets that she hit.

Mumm was able to slide into the second position in the Seniors HOA Male competition with 89 clays smashed.

In Seniors Handicaps 18-19 yards Kaiser Himmelberg was able to lock up third place overall. He did this by hitting a total of 43 clays.

This was another big competition that the Ashland 4-H trapshooting team was involved in. There were approximately 430 kids who competed last weekend in Ashland.