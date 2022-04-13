Trap shooters perform at Lincoln Trap and Skeet Invite

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Trap and Skeet Invitational on April 9 featured approximately 340 participants from across the state. Despite the big numbers, the Ashland 4-H trapshooting squad put together a solid showing with nine first place finishes.

Leading the high school group was the Seniors Handicaps team. Randy Koke, Dylan Siemers, Clint Mumm, Mollie Konen and Janice Tejeda came in first place with 227 targets hit.

Taking fifth place was Parker Dimmitt, Mathias Johansson, Kaiser Himmelberg, Luke Konen and Aiden Beckenhauer who shot 208 clays. They would get sixth in the HOA Team Race with a 420.

In the Senior 16s team competition, Koke, Siemers, Mumm, Konen and Tejeda took home second place by hitting the same amount of clays they did in Handicaps with 227. That impressive showing in those two competitions helped them win the Senior HOA Team Championship with a score of 454.

Mumm wasn’t finished racking up the medals as he won the Senior Handicaps 22-23 yard competition by hitting 45 clays. He followed that up by getting sixth place in the Senior HOA Male with 91 points.

Coming in second place in the Senior Handicaps 22-23 yards was Konen who also had a 45 like Mumm. She took home second in the Senior HOA Female competition with 89 clays hit altogether.

Finishing with three individual medals on the day for the Ashland 4-H Trapshooting Team was Koke. He was first in the Senior Handicaps 24-25 yard challenge with a score of 45, got sixth in the Senior 16s Male competition by shooting 48 clays, and was first in the Seniors HOA Male with a combined score of 92.

Tejeda won two different golds in the individual competitions at the Lincoln Trap and Skeet Invite. She won the Seniors Handicaps Female with 46 clays hit and was first in the Seniors HOA Female with an 89.

Taking home second place in the Seniors Handicaps Male competition was Siemers with a 46. In the Seniors HOA Male, he took third with 92 clays hit.

For the juniors, Kade Brauckmuller was one of two first place finishers. He won the Juniors Male division with 46 clays hit.

The Ashland 4-H Trap Shooting Team had three girls place in the Juniors Females competition. Ella Stofer got second with a 39, Addison Rist came in third also with 39 clays hit and Sara Thiellen got fifth with a 38.

One of the bigger honors of the invite, the Juniors Champion was awarded to Mason McClellan. He ended the day by connecting with 48 targets.

In the Juniors Team competition, Linden Behney, McClellan, Brauckmuller, Beau Smith and Henry Hildebrand took second place with 207 targets hits. Coming in fourth with a 196 was Thiellen, Hudson Bedlan, Rist, Easton Roeber and Jackson Bailiff.