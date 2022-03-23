Town hall meeting will discuss creative district

ASHLAND – Even though a 150-page document has been submitted for application and a site visit has been conducted, the work is not done in the quest to obtain a special designation to recognize the arts in Ashland.

A town hall meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at Ashland Public Library to gather public input on the Creative District initiative currently underway in Ashland.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB943 in 2021 that allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), felt the project was right in Ashland’s wheelhouse, so he brought the idea to the AAEDC board of directors and the Ashland City Council late last year. Steve Nabity, Mary Roncka, Laura Capp, Ashley Welch, Bobby Fricke Jr., Heather Logston and Fjone formed a committee to work on the application.

Selected communities receive an initial $10,000 starter grant that will fund their efforts to further the process. The ultimate goal is to secure a $250,000 Creative District Development Grant that can be used for programming, physical enhancements, marketing or operational support.

The initial application was submitted at the beginning of 2022, and a site visit conducted on March 3.

Committee chairperson Nabity said Ashland’s application has been “provisionally accepted” and they have been invited to submit a strategic plan that outlines how they would use the $250,000 grant.

“We are the first community in the state to get this far,” Nabity told the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce on March 17.

Capp said the committee is in the “dreaming stage” when it comes to how to use the $250,000 grant. That is why they are enlisting the public’s help to come up with ideas.

The grant can be used for several ideas, she said. They can be as diverse as funding a concert series or to pay for infrastructure that will support the arts.

“It doesn’t have to be one giant project,” she said.

The town hall meeting will give the committee a chance to hear more ideas to bring the Creative District designation to Ashland.

“It’s just a really amazing gift from the state to support the arts in communities,” Capp said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.