ELKHORN- After starting the week 0-3, the Ashland Senior Legion baseball team was able to find the win column against the ETC Seniors on June 17. The Bluejays were propelled to a 10-0 victory over the Knights behind a solid offensive and defensive outing.

The game remained a scoreless tie up until the third inning when Ashland was able to put up two runs. Cody Pluta crossed home first on a wild pitch and then Statton Corey singled to right field driving in Cade Bridges.

With bases loaded in the fifth, Dawson Thies knocked everybody in with a double to right field that pushed the Bluejays edge out to 5-0.

Ashland inched closer to the eight run rule mark in the top of the fifth with a single to right field from Landon Novotny that platted two.

With the lead still at seven, Bridges bunted the ball and took off for first with no outs. He was able to reach on an error while Novotny and Pluta scored to make it 9-0.

The last run for the Bluejays came on a fly out from Maxwell Bendler to right field. It was deep enough for Bridges to tag up at third base and score.

Getting one hit and driving in three runs for Ashland was Thies and Novotny had two hits and two RBIs. Ending up with at least one hit and one run batted in were Bendler and Corey.

Pitching five innings as the starter with no earned runs given up and seven strikeouts was Bridges.

Earlier in the day, the Bluejays took on Omaha Northwest in a back and forth contest. In the end, it was the Huskies who got the 6-5 win despite getting outhit by Ashland 10 to seven.

Right out of the gate, the Bluejays got two runs on a single from Gabe Mayer to center field and then a passed ball that allowed Cordell Kelley to steal home.

After the hot start, Ashland was held in check until the fifth when they scored two runs. An error and a groundout allowed the Bluejays to grab a 4-3 edge.

Northwest fought back and regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning at 5-4. Similar to Ashland, they were able to score on an error and then a sacrifice bunt.

With two outs and a runner on in the top of the sixth, Novotny singled in the infield. Thanks to a good jump Elliot Gossin slid into home safely to tie the game back up at 5-5.

A walk and a hit by pitch gave Northwest two baserunners in the bottom of the seventh. Those mistakes came back to haunt the Bluejays with the next Husky batter singling to right field which drove in the winning run.

Both getting one RBI with at least one hit were Bridges and Mayer.

As the starter, Thies went six innings, gave up four earned runs and had eight strikeouts. Mayer went 0.2 innings in relief and gave up one earned run.

Ashland’s toughest game of the week was against Haswell Construction Seniors in Lincoln on June 15. The Bluejays were limited to two hits in a 9-0 drubbing.

It was all Haswell from the start with six runs put up by the home squad in the first. They would tack on three more points in the fourth to put the eight run rule into effect.

Mayer started the game for Ashland and pitched one inning with six earned runs surrendered. Jacob Juedes pitched three innings behind him and gave up three earned runs and recorded one strikeout.

On June 14 at home, the Bluejays took on Nebraska City in a marathon 11 inning contest. Ashland wasn’t able to hold on to an early 2-0 lead in a 5-2 loss.

Driving in the only run of the game for the Bluejays was Mayer.

Corey put together a solid performance on the mound going 6.1 innings with two earned runs given up with seven strikeouts. Pitching 4.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts was Pluta.

This week the Seniors took part in their League Tournament at Nebraska City on June 27 through June 29.