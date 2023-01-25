Tough defense helps Bluejays get by Rockets

SYRACUSE – A great defensive performance helped the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team get by Syracuse 35-24 on the road on Jan. 20. The Bluejays held the Rockets to 10% from three and had eight steals in the victory.

To start the game, A-G had a 4-2 lead when Bree Schefdore scored on a fast break layup. A three-pointer from Emma Keith increased the Bluejays’ advantage out to 9-2 heading to the second quarter.

After an early two points by A-G, Raeghan Craven knocked down a trey to push the Bluejays edge out to 12 points. Marley Glock closed out the half with a triple up top that gave A-G a 21-8 lead going into the break.

The Bluejays continued to lean on their defense in the third where they gave up three points. Another nine points by A-G increased the Bluejays edge out to 30-11.

Syracuse outscored A-G 13-5 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to come back as the Bluejays went on to win by 11.

From the field, A-G shot 55% and knocked down 43% from three. There were also 20 rebounds and five assists picked up by the Bluejays.

Finishing in double digits with 10 points was Keith and Glock had seven. Putting up six points was Alivia Pike, Craven had five, Schefdore scored four and Paige Comstock finished with three points.

In a battle of Saunders County foes, it was Yutan that knocked off Ashland-Greenwood 38-22 on Jan. 17 in Yutan.

With the Chieftains clinging to a 3-2 lead in the first, Laycee Josoff came up with a steal for Yutan which made it 5-2.

To close out the quarter, the Bluejays put up three points compared to two for the Chieftains. Heading to the second Yutan clung to a 7-5 advantage.

The Chieftains built their lead to 13-9 in the late stages of the second when Haley Kube knocked down a three. This increased the edge out to seven points for Yutan heading into halftime.

Things got worse for A-G in the third quarter when they were held to just two points. On the other end, the Chieftains tacked on seven more points to go up 23-13.

In the final frame, the Bluejays tried to make a comeback with a layup in transition by Schefdore and three from the top of the key by Jadah Laughlin. Yutan had other plans as they finished with the most points they scored in any quarter with 15 and won by 16.

A-G made 19% of their shots and knocked down 17% from three. In the rebounding department, Yutan pulled down 33 and the Bluejays finished with 23. Coming up with seven steals was A-G and the Chieftains had six.

Keith had seven points and Laughlin put up six for the Bluejays. Ending up with four points was Schefdore, Craven scored three and both Comstock and Jaycee Fangmeyer had one.

A-G is taking part in the Capitol Conference Tournament this week. They opened up the tournament at Arlington on Jan. 24.