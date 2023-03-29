ASHLAND – In their first outdoor meet of the season, the Ashland-Greenwood boys track and field team took home eighth place with 31 points at their home invite on March 25. Winning the team race was Elkhorn with 128 points and Blair took second with 82.50 points.

“I thought we competed well,” A-G Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “It started out cold and windy and finished really nice. We were missing a few key pieces today and have a few that we need to get healed up, but I like how we competed against some really tough competition.”

Taking home the top finish for the Bluejays at the meet was Ty Beetison, who came in second place by clearing 11-06 in the pole vault. Two spots back in fourth place was Robbie Rist with a mark of 10-06.

Putting together a two-medal performance in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Nathan Upton. The senior took third place in the 100 by posting 11.52 seconds and ran a 24.33 in the 200 to get fifth place.

In both throwing events, Luke Lambert pulled out a medal for A-G. He got fourth in the shot put with a mark of 47-11 and threw 134-03 to get fifth place in the discus.

The only relay to medal at the meet for the Bluejays was the 4x100 meter group. The team of Aiden Krumwiede, Tristan Harms, Landon Mohs and Upton posted a 46.74 to get fourth place.

Rounding out the scoring for A-G was Aiden Krumwiede. He ended up getting sixth place in the triple jump by jumping 37-08.

Not medaling at the meet for the Bluejays, but putting together solid performances in the 3,200 meter run and 300 meter hurdles were Nick Wilhite and Mohs. Clocking an 11:22.08 in the two mile to get eighth was Wilhite and Mohs posted a 47.48 to get seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Next up for the A-G boys track team is the Norris Invite at 10 a.m. on March 30.