Tigers and Pioneers no problem for Bluejays

During the fourth quarter, the Bluejays were held to their lowest point total at 13. Despite this, they were still able to outscore the Tigers 13-7.

Konzem led A-G with 19 points. Right behind him was Brooks Kissinger with 15 points, Dane Jacobsen had eight, Bridges scored seven, Evan Shepard and Parker each had six points, Drake Zimmerman and Luke Clark scored four, and Ty Carey finished with two points.

Heading into the contest with Fort Calhoun, the Bluejays knew they would have to be at their best against a solid squad. It wasn’t perfect for all four quarters, but it was enough to get the job done.

“We knew this would be a physical game and they were the more physical and aggressive team for a good part of the game,” Mohs said. “We got off to a good start in the first and we thought our defense would settle in but then we struggled on offense in the second quarter. We did not execute our defensive game plan very well throughout the game, but in the second half, we were able to play at our pace while being more consistent on offense. It was a good road win that showed us some things we need to improve upon.”