Three Bluejays take gold at Boone Central Invite

ALBION – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished with three first place finishes and sixth place as a team with 106 points at the Dale Bonge Invite at Boone Central on Jan. 28.

Picking up the gold medals for the Bluejays were Blaine Christo at 145 pounds, Treyton Tweton at 170 and Carver Konzem at 182.

Moving to 15-1 with four dominating wins was Blaine Christo. The senior earned a 16-1 and 17-1 tech fall over Daniel Cook-Krivohlavek of Arlington and Trey Goodenow of Kearney in his first two matches and then got a 10-3 decision in the semifinal against Jaxon Shafer of Boone Central. In the championship match, he pinned Mavrick Hagemann of Elkhorn Valley in 5:34.

Tweton got a bye in his first match and then pinned Brady Junck of Aquinas Catholic in 2:58. He would do the same thing to Colton Ray of Boone Central in the title match in 5:24.

The underclassman Konzem continues to roll this year with three pins. They came in 0:34, 5:37 and 0:31 against Braedyn Bergsten of Kearney, Adam Oltmer of Aquinas Catholic and Colton Archibald of Gordon-Rushville.

Coming in second place at 160 pounds was Ty Beetison. The senior won his first two matches with a pin in 0:50 over Jackson Baumert of Scotus Central Catholic and a 13-6 decision over Bryson Thomsen of St. Paul. His win streak came to an end in the finals where he was pinned in 3:54 by Trevis Halsey of Elkhorn Valley.

Isaac Christo at 138 pounds and Jaden Wilsey at 220 both finished in fourth place. Isaac Christo won 6-2 and 4-2 decisions and Wilsey picked up two pins in 4:30 and 2:40.

On Jan. 26, the Bluejays traveled to Nebraska City for a dual. A-G knocked off the Pioneers by a final of 39-30.

Getting the first wins for the Bluejays at the dual were Isaac and Blaine Christo at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively. Isaac Christo got an 8-7 decision against Isaac Bruggeman and Blaine Christo pinned Daxx Bender in 2:51.

Next up to get a victory for A-G was Ty Beetison at 160 pounds. The senior pinned Jayden Adams in 0:52.

Closing out the dual with a pair of pins was Tweton at 182 pounds and Konzem at 195. Tweton’s came in 1:01 against Dane Lyons of Nebraska City and Konzem knocked off Zach Bassinger in 0:40.

The Bluejays close out the regular season with a home dual tournament starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.