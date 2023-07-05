LAS VEGAS — Precision, focus and accuracy are just a few of the skills that Janice Tejada of Ashland has mastered in shotgun sports. Her skills, which many in the local community have seen, were put on full display at the NCSSAA Division V National Championships from March 13-19 where she was a national champion in women’s American trap.

The title did not come easy for Tejada, who tied with Blakely Barnett of Western Oklahoma State and Claire Chapin of Iowa Central with 99 out of 100 targets hit. In a shoot-off to break the tie, Tejada fell back on her training to come out on top.

“It was something like a dream,” Tejada said. “I was shooting, and I dropped one on my very first box and I just said, I’m not doing that again and I didn’t. I ran the rest of them and I just looked at my coach and he just looked at me and I knew I had done it. It was like I was a new person and I felt like a new person.”

For Tejada, winning a collegiate individual title was the culmination of a lot of hard work that she has put into the sport starting back in her days with the Ashland 4-H Gun Club.

“As someone who has been doing this since seventh grade, I never thought being a national champion would happen to me,” Tejada said. “Especially coming from Ashland where there are a bunch of fantastic shooters. I felt my little seventh-grade self would be in tears with what I just accomplished.”

On top of winning her individual title, Tejada got second in American skeet with a score of 89, was third in American trap doubles with an 85 and fourth in American skeet doubles by carding a 91. These point totals, along with her first place finish, helped her get second in the high overall with a 275.

In her final two events of super sporting and sporting clays, Tejada came in fourth place by shooting 63 and then 76 clays.

The performance from Tejada played a big part in Iowa Western winning the national title for Division V with a score of 1,394. As a freshman, the Ashland native was very proud to make such a huge impact on the Reivers program as a whole.

“We all really got close and it’s so awesome to be a part of that,” Tejada said. “We spend every weekend together and spent almost three hours a day practicing. Seeing all the smiles as everyone got their trophies and their medals and knowing I played such a big role as a freshman was really great.”

For Tejada, the road to having the success she did at the national tournament didn’t come easy. She comes from a state where a lot of the focus is on trapshooting and not skeet. Along with hard work and constant positive feedback from Head Coach Derek Pollock, Tejada did make the jump in skeet and found herself near the top of the standings in those events at Nationals.

“Someone once told me if you are good at trap, you are not going to be as good at skeet,” Tejada said. “My coach told me that is completely wrong. We pushed forward with it and I went from having really bad skeet scores to being second in American skeet doubles at Nationals. My coach giving me that positive feedback and just practicing every day really helped me.”

What made Tejada’s individual and team success even more special at the National Championships was the fact that she had her family by her side. It reminded her of the days when she was in Ashland just getting her start in the sport.

“So during the first semester we traveled a lot and we went to places like Fort Hays,” Tejada said. “Both my parents work full-time jobs so they weren’t able to go. When they found out I was going to Nationals, they took the week off and said we’re going to watch you shoot. It felt like high school again, because they’re always behind me no matter how bad I did, they are always proud of me.”

Tejada still has one more year of eligibility remaining at Iowa Western. She has been staying sharp in her skills this off season by taking part in different tournaments, practicing at Harry A. Koch Trap and Skeet Range in Omaha and coaching the younger generation of trap and skeet shooters.