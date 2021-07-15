Supervisors hear 2021-2022 budget requests 

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors heard budget requests from the Saunders County Historical Society and District 5 Probation for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on July 6.

While the board did not take any action on these requests, they did hear about what these funds would do for either entity and what the agencies have done this past year.

The historical society Board of Director’s President Kathryn Nygren, Vice President Lisa Bichacek and Treasurer Anne Tweedy requested $25,000 be added to its budget which is the same amount requested by the society the last two years. This addition would cover half of the payroll for the museum curator and curator assistant.

Last year’s request was denied by the county board. Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, monthly costs including utilities and payroll added up to $7,134.69 per month and $85,616.28 annually. In its entirety, it was estimated by Tweedy that it costs right around $100,000 to operate the museum each year.

During the society’s annual report, the board was informed that the museum had hired a maintenance worker who would be paid about $17,000 which makes it about $100,000 a year to run with the part-time employee.