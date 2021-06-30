Summer activity picks up for NGPC activities

LINCOLN – Fishing across the state of Nebraska gained immense momentum in the spring and summer of 2020 when people wanted something to do as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped all of humanity.

The momentum has carried over into the summer of 2021 according to Nebraska Game and Parks Fisheries Biologist Daryl Bauer.

Although there are still some COVID-19 restrictions on holding events, Bauer said that interest in the Community Fishing Night events hosted by the NGPC is as good as it ever has been.

“All of the family nights have been packed. We weren’t able to have them last year and this year people have really gotten back into it,” Bauer said.

The first event was held in Scottsbluff on May 16 and Bauer said that all of Community Fishing Nights have been big hits all across the state.

The program is designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to the sport of fishing.

Game and Parks staff and Certified Fishing instructors teach anglers the basics of getting a line in the water and catching fish.

Attendance has been outstanding despite above average temperatures for the entire month of June.