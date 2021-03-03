Student creative writing efforts honored

ASHLAND – Many years ago, Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School began participating in a statewide creative writing contest. The winners were awarded a trip to Kearney for the state contest, according to AGES Principal Teresa Bray.
After a while, the statewide contest ended, but AGES kept it going to continue to honor the wonderful student writers coming out of the school, Bray said.
“So we still get to celebrate some of the great things you’re doing with your writing,” she told the children during a luncheon to celebrate their success.
Every year, Bray and the rest of the staff at AGES are blown away by the talented writers in their school.
“We are always so impressed with your great writing ability,” she said.
As has been the case for the past several years, one winning story from each classroom is chosen. Kindergarten teacher Diane Starns, who has been in charge of the program for about 10 years, said the competition is fierce every year for the distinction of being chosen as a Young Author winner.
“That’s a huge honor,” she said.
All of the students are invited to attend the annual luncheon, which was held last Friday in the elementary school library. Normally, parents of the winners are also invited, but this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the winning authors could attend, along with administrators and Starns. Tamara Blankers, a representative from the PTO, and teacher’s aide Katie Wall were also there to help serve the pizza and cookies and hand out goodie bags and journals, courtesy of the PTO.
From the winning stories, three “building winners” are chosen each year. There are three winners, one for kindergarten and first grade, one for second and third grades and one for fourth and fifth grades. The elementary student council is assigned the task of choosing the building winners. Bray said it was a difficult decision as there were several tie votes, causing the judges to reread the stories over and over.
“It was very tough,” Bray said.
The building winners were Blair Anderson (kindergarten and first grade), Case Scott (second and third grades) and Grady Lawley (fourth and fifth grades).
The Young Authors luncheon also includes a guest speaker. Normally, the speaker is an author or writer from outside of the school. But because of the pandemic, this year the speaker had to come from inside the school system. Julie Caspar, who teaches English and journalism at the high school, was chosen as the guest speaker.
Caspar read all of the winning stories to gain inspiration for her speech. She said she thought of a mirror that shows how we can see a lot about ourselves when we read stories.
“I saw your stories as a mirror,” she said.
She also compared the stories to a window that allows the reader to see into a new world. For example, Caspar said she grew up as an only child. But when she read third grader Case Scott’s story about two brothers going through a scary experience, it showed her what it was like to have a sibling.
“It was fun for me to have this experience,” she said.
The young authors’ stories also taught Caspar new information, she said. For example, Mackenna Crnkovich wrote about the Boston Molasses Flood of 1919, a historical event Caspar had never heard about before. A huge tank of molasses exploded, sending waves of molasses into a neighborhood where 21 people died, McKenna explained in her story.
“I loved that I got to learn that from your piece of writing,” she said.
Caspar said authors can change the world when they write about ways to connect and find things in common with each other, like first grader Blair Anderson did in her story about a dragon, princess and unicorn who become friends even though they are very different.
“There will be other people who connect to your writing and learn something like I did,” she said.
The school offered to share the stories written by the three building winners for Gazette readers to enjoy, while perhaps learning a lesson or two at the same time.
Unicorn Friends
By Blair Anderson
Once there was a unicorn that lived in a castle in a forest with little animals. And the unicorn was a princess too. She liked to play in the forest. One day she found another unicorn. She lived in the forest too. “Hi” said the unicorn. “Um… Hi” said the shy unicorn. “I’m princess Bella”. “I’m Nella. I’m not a princess”. “Well do you want to be best friends?” “Yes but we don’t know each other yet”. “Well let’s get to know each other”. “Ok sure,” said Nella. “Let’s go to my castle where my mom and dad are”. “Hi Bella” said her mom in the kitchen. “Who is that?” “This is my new friend. Her name is Nella”. “Let’s go on an adventure!” “Yes! But first we need to pack up snacks and that is all we need”. And then there was a dragon but it was a friendly dragon. It was Bella’s friend and they went on their adventure together and they lived happily ever.
Escape
By Case Scott
One day Ben and Alex were two kids who loved doing pranks on their neighbors. Their next door neighbor Fred was leaving for a trip to Canada. Ben and Alex were planning on wrapping toilet paper all over his house.
When he left before they were going to prank him they wanted to see what was inside Fred’s house. When they both took a step there was a loud CREEK. “This house must be old,” Alex said.
Ben took five more steps and there was a hole in the wall and it was near the floor. Ben looked through it and saw two beady eyes. He asked Alex if he could get him a stick. Alex ran over to their backyard and grabbed a stick. He ran back to Fred’s house with the stick in his hand. When he stepped on his yard he thought he saw the grass grow and he thought he felt it pull on his shoes while he was running. He tripped and fell. The stick flew out of his hands. It landed in the house. Ben looked over and saw the stick by the door and said “Alex what are you doing in the yard?”
Alex got up and ran into Fred’s house. Ben grabbed the stick and poked into the hole. And they heard a squeak. They both backed up while they were hearing a tap tap tap tap tap from the hole. Then like four or more mice came running out of the hole and under Alex’s feet. The mice scurried out of the house. Alex said “Eeek, mice!”
Ben replied with “Stop being a baby, they are just mice!”
“You’re right.” Alex said.
They walked deeper and deeper into Fred’s house until they heard a creak. They looked down and some of the planks were breaking. Suddenly after they broke, they went falling until they hit something, it was a rock. They got up and Ben said “Were there stairs that we did not see and they broke, or did the floor break?”
They looked around and saw a lantern. “Light!”
They both yelled and ran towards it, but when they were running something touched Alex’s neck but Ben was in front of him. Before he turned around he heard a quiet thing say “run” so Alex did not run, he sprinted like he was a car. He grabbed the lantern before Ben did and turned around with it. There was a hand with sharp claws coming from the darkness and then it vanished into the darkness. Alex said “Ben did you see that.’’
Ben replied with “See what? I was just looking at the lantern.”
So they just kept on going until they both heard a loud booming, “GET OUT!”
They both ran for their lives and ran and ran and ran until they stumbled across a door. Alex tried opening it but it was jammed so Ben pushed him and used all his might and opened the door. They both ran in and slammed the door shut. They heard a little “knock knock” at the door. Alex yelled “Leave us alone we want out but only if you leave us ALONE!”
That made the creature angry, so he smashed his head through the door and said something Ben and Alex couldn’t understand. The creature was screaming as loud as a lion’s roar. Alex saw a plank, hammer, and nails, in the back of the room. He grabbed them and slammed the plank into the creature’s face and started barricading the door.
Ben heard footsteps walking away. “Ar- are we safe?” Alex said.
“I don- don’t know,” Ben replied.
That was the scariest thing they had happened in their whole life. It was even scarier than their dad yelling at them. They looked around the room, and then spotted something in the corner. They saw someone’s skull! Alex kept on saying “We aren’t safe, we aren’t safe, we aren’t safe!”
Ben said “Shut up, I see something else that might help us.”
He spotted a lever. He pulled it and a rope fell down. “Where does it lead?”
Alex said. “I don’t know but maybe if we climb it. “We could get to freedom,” Ben said.
They started climbing the rope but once they were a quarter up the rope Ben heard footsteps coming towards the door. Ben looked down and noticed the plank had fallen, plus he saw a head coming through the door. Suddenly it vanished again.
When they were half way up the rope they heard pounding on the door that was below them. Then there was a CRASH!! They looked underneath themselves and the creature smashed the door down. Luckily the creature couldn’t climb up the rope so it left the room.
Once they were three quarters up, Alex said “My arms are getting sore. I don’t know if I can make it to the end.” But Ben went climbing up the rope faster and faster, he grabbed Alex. He pushed him up the rest of the way. But when Ben pushed Alex up, Alex took off running back to their house.
“HELP, HELP SOMEONE HELP ME!” Ben screamed.
There was no call but he knew he could make it to the top. Once he was one feet away from the top the creature popped up and was grinning. Ben saw all the creature’s teeth. Ben thought the creature was going to grab him and eat him. But no, the creature was about to cut the rope Ben was climbing on with its sharp claws. Right when the creature was going to cut the rope, Alex popped up behind the creature and yelled “LEAVE MY BROTHER ALONE!”
Then he wacked the creature in the head with a frying pan. The creature fell down the hole Ben was climbing up. But it used its claws to grab onto the wall and jumped up and almost scratched Ben but Alex pulled him to safety just in time.
They ran out of the house and slammed the entrance shut and ran away. That was probably their scariest experience. When they went to school the next day, they told everyone about their scary experience, but no one believed them. Now when they are about to prank someone’s house they stop and think about what happened at Fred’s house. They learned their lesson from what can happen when you try to prank someone.
The Chase For Knowledge
By Grady Lawley
It was a wet and rainy day as I sat on the couch watching a movie called “The
Spells Of Life” by Lisa Davis. It was pouring outside with streets flooded as far as the eye could see. I got up tired of going over spells and wizardry with my new wand that I got from my uncle. I always knew that there would be something I didn’t know about him, but I guess you could say that there are things that you will never know how to do and maybe never find out how to do it. Like my wand, I have no clue how to use it and I am not sure that I will ever find out how to. My uncle died shortly after the wizarding war but before he passed away he gave me this wand to figure out. I have no clue how to use it but I am hoping that if the rumors that I have heard are true then I have an idea to learn how to use my wand.
I dashed up the stairs and into my retired room. There were clothes everywhere and books sprawn so pages laid open. I practically chased my books around the room and put them in my torn leather bag. I tied the hole and put the wand inside too. I also put in my extra quills, ink and food supplies that I had. I brought the magic tent up from the basement and hurried out the door. I opened the garage door and got my bike, I put the sack in the basket, and started pedaling towards the train station. I passed about fifteen houses and took a break. By the time I had started pedaling again me and my sack were as drenched as if I had just jumped in a lake.
After a few more minutes of pedaling something knocked me off my bike. My sack went flying and I saw what hit me. Another biker had hit me right on the front wheel of my bike. I trembled back up and the person said something.
“Hey mate, that was a pretty hard one there.”
“What!” I said back to him. It was my friend from back in South Dakota. “Ben,”
“Hey mate,” he said.
“Ben!! What have you been doing all this time?”
“Playing minecraft with you! Hey Grady, I got this wand from my grandpa. Do you know what it is for?”
“No, but I got one similar, but from my uncle.”
“Where are you going?’’ he asked.
“I am going to the train station to find out how to use my wand.”
“Where were you going?”
“Same as you.”
“Want to go together?”
“Sure,” he said.
And with that I got my sack and we set off down the sidewalk and within thirty minutes we had reached the train station. We set off down the platform and reached platform nine. We hopped on and whizzed out of the station. After what seemed like hours of riding on the train we got off and went up to the almost vacant street of Idaho. I buckled on my sack to my back and Ben followed me. In moments we had reached where I had wanted to go. The forbidden forest in Idaho. “What are we looking for exactly?” Ben asked, pointing his wand in almost every direction.
“We are looking for a mirror, the mirror of signature. It was built in 1654 almost 400 years ago. The wizards built it to bring back the dead who did something in the world, and if I am correct it was hidden in the forbidden forest.” We went on going forward through the forest. The canopy made it darker and darker as we went farther into the forest. There was still no question about why they hid it and I am glad Ben didn’t ask because I honestly didn’t know. The trail was getting narrow and the trees were either growing higher or we were getting shorter. It was starting to get dark and I did not want to have to stay here tonight. Though we could because of the magic tent that I brought. “Should we camp here overnight until morning and return to our search tomorrow.” Ben asked as if he read my mind.
So then I unpacked the tent regretfully and set it up. After I walked into the tent. It was ten times bigger than it had been from the outside. There were bunk beds in the back right corner with blankets on them. A kitchen, dining room, and living room were all packed to the right of the entrance and in the back a painting of my dad and mom sat on the mantle of a non existing fireplace. After exploring, I went over to the creek and with my wand pointed it at the creek and yelled “INTIREO FISH!” A light shot out of my wand ten times more bright than the sun and in a moment’s notice a fish came shooting up out of the water and smacked me right in the
middle of the face. I picked it up and put my wand in my pocket. I chopped some wood and started the stove and ignited a piece of wood, then through it on the dry wood. I then made another fire and put everything but the hot charcoal onto the new fire. Then I cut a tree base in half and put them on two sides of the still smoldering fire and laid the fish to cook. It felt like centuries before I got the fish on some paper plates that I had spared in my bag. After dinner we did Rock, Paper, Scissors to see who got the top bunk. I lost and I had to get into the bottom bunk to sleep tonight. I stared at the metal ceiling that held the other bunk up. I thought about the mirror of signature and why I didn’t tell my friend why the forest was called the forbidden forest, but soon I drifted off to sleep and did not have to worry about that.
The next day we set off down the path farther into the forest. The trees seemed to still be getting bigger and the trail getting more overcome by bushes and vines. After about 5 more miles of walking I saw a glint of light, like a lake gleaming up at you. I strained my eyes and saw what I had been looking for: a golden outlined mirror standing up on what seemed to be a statue of the world. I looked around not sure if there were going to be traps. In a second’s memory an arrow shot out at us. “LEMGARDEON FREEZE!” I yelled, and once again a silver streak of light shot out of my wand. The arrow froze in midair before dropping on the ground. “How did you do that?” Ben asked.
“I don’t know. It just happened like the fish.” I told him. “Watch out for any more traps. It could be more dangerous than I thought.” I started walking towards the mirror with my wand still raised. I tapped my wand on the mirror of signature and said, “Show me the dead and bring them back to life, for that will bring others to hope, for the better good.” It was with that that the mirror of signature said, “Turn out the lights for me to see, and tell me who you see.” “What does that mean?” Ben asked.
“I don’t, I don’t know, do you?”
“No.”
“We will just have to see what we can do.” I said. The forest seemed to have been cut down with light shining down every crevice in the canvas of trees. “Wait, turn out the lights for me to see, and tell me who you see, I get it now.” I said. “We have to wait until the time the person died and then ask who we want to see. It all makes sense now.” I yelled.
“Alright so when did your uncle die,” Ben asked.
“7:42 PM” I whispered.
“You ready,” I said?
“Yeah,” Ben said.
We went back over to the mirror of signature and I said, “Uncle Barrett West” I tapped the mirror and it spun in circles. Then stopped suddenly and my uncle appeared in it. “Hey uncle.” “Hey my boy, what do you need?” “I need to learn magic.” “You already have, my guy.” He disappeared from the mirror and left us sitting there. “Wait why did he leave already?” ben asked.
“Because it is already in us.” I said.