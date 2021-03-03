Student creative writing efforts honored

Spells Of Life” by Lisa Davis. It was pouring outside with streets flooded as far as the eye could see. I got up tired of going over spells and wizardry with my new wand that I got from my uncle. I always knew that there would be something I didn’t know about him, but I guess you could say that there are things that you will never know how to do and maybe never find out how to do it. Like my wand, I have no clue how to use it and I am not sure that I will ever find out how to. My uncle died shortly after the wizarding war but before he passed away he gave me this wand to figure out. I have no clue how to use it but I am hoping that if the rumors that I have heard are true then I have an idea to learn how to use my wand.