Storm damage will not stop antique tractor show

ASHLAND – In Cass County south of Ashland, the last weekend of July holds an annual tradition the keeps the legacy of the tractor and agriculture alive.

But Mother Nature almost kept this show from happening.

The Mid-States Antique Tractor and Engine Show will be held on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the showgrounds dedicated to the event.

This rural area was hit hard when a cluster of supercell thunderstorms moved through the region late on June 14. The storms had winds gusts reported from 75 to 115 miles per hour and two EF1 tornadoes, including one that was confirmed two miles north/northwest of Murdock that traveled parallel to Church Road from 298th to 322nd streets, according to the National Weather Service.

Ashley Heitman, one of the organizers of the show, said the showgrounds located at 262nd Street and Church Road was in the path of the tornado, which had winds up to 100 miles per hour that whipped the hundreds of trees on the heavily wooded property.

Luckily buildings were damages, and even more so, that no one got hurt. But the damage was still severe.

“The whole showgrounds got destroyed,” she said.

Although the storm hit late at night, within hours, members of the non-profit organization that operates the yearly show and the oversees the showgrounds were on site to begin the cleanup.

With chain saws, loaders and plenty of sweat, the felled trees and limbs were hauled into two piles.

“We plan to have a big hot dog and marshmallow roast later this fall,” Heitman said with a laugh.

The showgrounds will look a little different, as many of the shade trees that stood along the edge of the exhibit area in the farm’s original orchard are gone.

“We had to cut down at least 20 trees,” Heitman said.

Another 10 trees will need to come down later. Once the major cleanup was done, the members began to focus on the upcoming show.

The show has been a tradition for 43 years. In 1979, Heitman’s grandfather, Ashley A. Boller, joined forces with Walter Hannssen, Maurice Robertson and Clarke Hall to form the Mid-States Antique Show.

The first show was held at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water. After the initial show, the organization opted to find a different location. Boller’s farm in rural Ashland was chosen.

“My grandpa gave the (property) to the Mid-states organization to put on a show and its been there ever since,” Heitman said.

The organization became incorporated in 1980 and was known as the Mid-States Antique Show. Buildings were moved in or built on the site and improvements done each year.

Many of the activities that were part of the early years of the show remain today, like the antique tractor pull, the tractor parade, the flea market and demonstrations of antique engines.

Activities geared toward the youngsters are also a big part of the show. Favorite events like the potato race, backseat driver race, tractor rodeo and pedal pull bring smiles to faces of all ages.

Along with the traditional activities and event, the organizers added a new twist last year. They kicked off the show with a tractor ride on Friday night.

“We’ve had new members join, and the like to participate in rides rather than pulls,” Heitman said.

In 2021, about 25 tractors made the trek to Ashland to promote the show. This year, they are hoping for the same amount, or more, Heitman said.

The ride will depart from the showgrounds at 5 p.m. and head north towards 262nd Street. On 262nd Street, they will travel to Mahoney State Park, loop through the park, and then drive to Ashland.

While in Ashland, the drivers will pass by Oxbow Living Center and Azria Health before heading back to the showgrounds for a meal.

Once they get back to the showgrounds, the tractors will line up in rows. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will walk through to view tractors of all makes, models, sizes and colors.

Each year a featured brand of tractor is chosen randomly. This year it is the Oliver tractor.

The Oliver Farm Equipment Company was formed in 1929 when four companies merged to provide a business that supplied tractors, tillage tools, planting tools and harvesting machines, according to the Oliver Heritage magazine website.

The Mid-states organization members have been restoring an Oliver 77 tractor to be raffled off during the show. The tractor ran, but needed a cosmetic makeover, Heitman said. Volunteers began the project last spring, taking it down to the frame.

“There has been a full restoration on it,” Heitman said.

The tractor will be brought back to the factory paint colors, which include green, red and yellow, Heitman said. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for the raffle. They can be purchased during the show for $5.

Heitman said the show will feature tractors that are nearly 100 years old. One of the most unique machines that regularly comes to the show is a Minneapolis steam engine that dates back to 1918.

But you never know what someone will drag out of a barn for the show, Heitman said.

“There’s always something that comes up that’s always a surprise that you’ve never seen before,” she said.

When it comes to the antique tractor pull, however, the oldest machine out there will likely date back to the 1940s.

Whether they are being displayed or pulled, the tractors don’t have to be polished and shiny to be a part of the show.

“We want to include everyone,” Heitman said. “We don’t want to feel like they have to be parade ready, or museum ready to show here. That’s not what we’re about.”

Given the storm that passed through just a few weeks before the show, things could have been so much different this year. But with a little luck and a lot of hard work, the show will go on.

“We’re blessed to be able to have a show,” said Heitman.

