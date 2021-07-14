Stir-Up 2021 will be out of this world

If the event goes well, the Chamber may choose to add an alien-themed happening to its calendar and make it an annual event, outside of Stir-Up, Pfeiffer added.

The theme is based on the story relayed by Officer Herbert Schirmer. While on patrol Dec. 3, 1967 when he encountered what he said was an alien ship near the junction of Highways 6 and 63 (now known as Highway 66). He saw flashing lights at 2:30 a.m. and pulled off of the road to check on what he thought was a stranded truck

What Schirmer found was a football-shaped, shiny metal ship that rose off the ground about 40 feet. The craft somehow pulled the patrol car with Schirmer towards it. The object landed and two humanoids emerged who beckoned Schirmer to come with him. Schirmer said he entered the ship, where the alien explained that they were on Earth to gather electricity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the aliens deposited Schirmer back on the ground, he returned to the police station, writing in his logbook: “Saw a UFO at Junction 6 and 63. Believe it or not!”

The police department investigated Schirmer’s report, even subjecting the officer to a polygraph. Schirmer stuck by his story, even though he was taunted and ridiculed by the public and later terminated as a law enforcement officer.