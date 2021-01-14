 Skip to main content
Stille wins Native Son Award
LINCOLN – Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille won the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, which is voted on by the coaching staff.

The Ashland-Greenwood graduate, the coaches decided, was the senior player who “best exemplifies the following qualities: good work ethic; competitiveness; leadership; forthrightness; sense of humor; pride; loyalty; and love of Nebraska.”

Stille has not yet said publicly whether he intends to return to Nebraska for the 2021 season and use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA. He led the Husker defensive line in playing time, showed versatility up front and finished with 27 tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

