Stifling defense propels Bluejays to victory over Warriors

WAHOO – In a game that was won in the trenches, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team knocked off Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo 20-0 on the road on Sept. 2. The Bluejays defense was spectacular all night, holding the Warriors to just 97 yards of total offense.

“Our team was able to grind out a victory over a very tough Wahoo team by staying focused and trusting each other throughout the game,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We didn’t play as clean of a game as we wanted to, but credit our players for getting the job done. They earned this win together.”

Early on in the first quarter, Nathan Upton created a spark for A-G with a run of 44 yards down to the 10 yard line. A few plays later, Logan Sobota capped off the drive with a two yard touchdown run that made it 6-0.

With the same score in the second quarter, the Bluejays handed the ball off to Drake Zimmerman, who ran wild for 49 yards and a score. After an extra point from Payden Alexander, A-G increased their lead to 13-0.

Late in the half, the Bluejays fumbled the ball giving Wahoo a prime opportunity to score. On the next play, the Warriors took a shot deep and were picked off by Thomas Spears on the three yard line.

Heading into halftime, A-G maintained a 13-point advantage.

In the third quarter, the Bluejays had two failed drives to start the half. They finally were able to move the ball down the field on their third possession and finished it off with a four yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Isaac Carson.

Alexander’s extra point gave A-G a 20-point lead that would stick.

It was definitely not the cleanest of games for the Bluejays, who had three fumbles. A-G’s defense forced Wahoo into two turnovers with a pair of interceptions.

Coming up with 56 yards through the air and one touchdown pass was Jacobsen. On the receiving end of that score was Carson, who had three catches for 24 yards and one touchdown, while Spears had three catches for 19 yards and Lleyton West caught one pass for 11 yards.

Powering the Bluejays on the ground was Upton, who carried the ball 20 times and picked up 122 yards. Finishing with 89 yards and one score was Zimmerman, and Sobota ran the ball seven times and earned 60 yards.

Both Luke Lambert and Jaxson Hamm piled up eight tackles and had two sacks. Austyn Cote had nine tackles, Jaden Wilsey and Colton Cerveny had five tackles, Isaac Carson had two tackles and one sack, and both Spears and Tobin Engelhard each had an interception.

A-G will have their biggest test to date, when they take on Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at home. The Huskies knocked off C-1 No. 4 Boone Central 34-13 this past week.