LINCOLN – For the second straight year, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team reached the state championship, this time with a dominating 50-20 victory over Ogallala in the semifinals of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 10. It was truly an amazing effort on the defensive end by the Bluejays who held the Indians to their lowest total of the season by 40 points.

“We pride ourselves on defense because we know that is what we are best at,” Dane Jacobsen said. “We went out there and played team defense and got the W.”

For Head Coach Jacob Mohs, he ran out of words to describe the defensive effort by his group. Even though Ogallala was used to putting up 60 to 70 points, he knew his team could rise to the task and keep them quiet.

“It was amazing, it was outstanding and you can go on with the words to describe it,” Mohs said. “The kids dug in and met the challenge. In these games, you just have to find out where you stand against the best teams. We weren’t sure what it would look like, but we challenged our kids to play strong, to win the paint, to compete on every possession and work hard on the perimeter. They did an amazing job today.”

A-G led from wire to wire and grabbed a 4-0 advantage after a layup from Brooks Kissinger and a jumper from Jacobsen to start the game. That was followed up by two free throws from Jacobsen and a three-pointer from Luke Clark that extended the Bluejays’ lead to 9-2 at the end of the first.

To open up the second, Cade Bridges hit a corner trey to increase the A-G advantage to double digits. A layup and then a three from Jacobsen put the Bluejays ahead 17-4.

Tough defense put Ogallala in unfamiliar territory with only nine points in the first half. Another three from Bridges gave A-G a 13-point lead going into the break.

The Bluejays were slowed down offensively in the third with eight points. They came on two-point baskets from Cougar Konzem and Drake Zimmerman and a pair of layups from Dawson Theis.

Even with the offense not clicking, A-G continued to work hard on defense, giving up just five points, and had a 30-14 edge with one quarter remaining.

In the final frame, Bridges and Kissinger were clutch at the line, putting up three points to give the Bluejays a 19-point advantage. A-G would then get a layup from Konzem and two free throws from Jacobsen that increased the lead to 39-18.

With the game well in hand, the Bluejays were able to go to their bench for the second straight game in the state tournament. They got a three-pointer from the coach’s son, Landon Mohs, that secured a 30-point win for A-G.

Though it was not the 43 points his brother Cale Jacobsen put up in the semifinals a year ago, Dane Jacobsen had a game-high 16 points to lead the Bluejays.

“It felt pretty good,” Jacobsen said. “Watching my brother last year when he had 43 points motivated me. I try to make him, my family and God proud.”

Putting up eight points was Bridges and Konzem and Theis both had six points. Scoring five points was Kissinger, Clark and Landon Mohs had three, Zimmerman dropped in two and Derek Tonjes finished with one.

With the win, A-G moves on to take on Auburn in a rematch of last year’s Class C-1 state final game that the Bluejays won on a buzzer beater three from Evan Shepard. The game will be played at 11 a.m. on March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Our goal is to compete and have fun,” Jacob Mohs said. “We’re not real results-based or outcomes-based. We are more about what we are doing. If we just compete, be physical and strong on the inside and be strong with the basketball, everything else takes care of itself.”