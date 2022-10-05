Stewart says goodbye to Platte Valley Wranglers after 55 years

ASHLAND – She may be small in stature, but Jean Stewart left a big imprint on the lives of many kids during her time as a 4-H leader.

Stewart led the Platte Valley Wranglers, a horse-focused 4-H club based in Ashland, for 55 years. Dozens of her past and present club members and their families, along with her own family, celebrated her retirement from 4-H during an open house on Sunday evening at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland.

Stewart took over the club when her oldest daughter, Leisa, was about 9 years old and wanted to join 4-H. It was shortly after the family moved to Ashland.

Stewart grew up in Mondamin, Iowa, and had horses while she was young. She wanted her kids to have that kind of childhood, too, so she and her husband, Pat, searched from Blair to Nebraska City for an acreage. They found one in Ashland and made the community their permanent home.

Stewart became the club’s leader in 1967. From the very beginning, her emphasis was on the 4-Hers, the horses and safety.

“My main focus was to look out for the kids and the horses,” she said.

In some cases, that meant making a trip to the place where the 4-H member kept their horse to see that it was being taken care of properly. She knew if the family was unfamiliar with horses, they could accidentally harm the animal, which in turn could cause issues for the rider.

She recalled one time when a family had bought a colt and wanted to let their child ride it. Stewart absolutely refused to allow that, saying they needed an older, well-trained horse for their kids. She event went with them to buy a more appropriate horse.

Safety was always emphasized during practices and shows under Stewart’s direction. There was just a single incident where a Wrangler was hurt during her 55 years as leader.

“I think in all the years at practices, I had one accident, that’s all,” she said.

In that case, it was because the 4-Her didn’t listen when Stewart advised them to end practice as the horse was tired. Instead, they went off to ride in another area, and the horse threw the rider.

Even after that incident, Stewart did not berate the rider. She always used constructive comments to instruct her 4-Hers.

“You can’t be negative, you always have to be positive,” Stewart said.

Stewart remembers one time when she had the kids trot their horses around the practice ring. She told them to all go left. They went right. A family member was nearby and he saw her reaction.

A big sigh. And then, “OK, let’s go the other way.”

Patience and positivity were what Stewart needed to work with the youngest riders. Often, people at the Extension office or other leaders would send young riders to her because she was known for her success with the little ones.

That was the case for Mary Eggeling and her family when they bought two horses for their young family.

“Jean taught us and our girls basically what we needed to know about our horses and how to ride,” said Eggeling, who was a co-leader of the Wranglers with Stewart for 20 years.

At just under five feet tall, Stewart was dwarfed by the horses and many of her 4-Hers. One family member recalls looking out into the practice arena to see Stewart surrounded by horses and kids. You could barely see the petite leader.

“She just stood her ground,” said Mary Egler of Wahoo, whose grandchildren are current members.

Stewart taught her 4-Hers that horses aren’t worried about the height of a rider or of another horse.

“Horses don’t care about size,” she said. “It doesn’t mean anything to them.”

Stewart also taught the 4-Hers how to treat their horses and their fellow club members.

“She taught the kids to respect their horses and respect the people around you,” said Eggeling. “They take that on with them in their life.”

Eggeling said Stewart’s example of serving others also made an impression on her daughters. Jesse Eggeling Grauerholz became a 4-H leader.

“I felt like I was able to give back to what was given me,” Grauerholz said.

Many of Stewart’s 4-Hers have gone on to careers that involve horses. Megan Boone Knievel raises and trains horses on a farm near Ewing.

“I wouldn’t be the horsewoman I am today without her,” Knievel said.

Sierra Peterson Bolkema’s career may not involve horses, but the rest of her life certainly does. She is a horse show judge and she works with state and national rodeo queen competitors, having had the experience herself after being named Miss Rodeo Nebraska in 2012 and later competing for the national title.

“My love of horses opened up a lot of doors for me on the national, local and regional level,” she said,

Following in Stewart’s footsteps, Bolkema works with young riders and she will likely take over the Platte Valley Wranglers as a leader in the near future.

“The memories I made in 4-H have stuck with me,” said Bolkema. “The things I learned, I still use today.”

Stewart helped bring one former 4-Her out of her shell by opening up a new world of possibilities with horses.

“Jean is where I got my foundation in horses,” said Katie Wise Johnson, the owner of Sheza Shooting Star Photography, which specializes in photos of horses. She also works as a drug tester for horse shows, including international competitions.

Not only did Stewart teach Johnson how to ride, she gently urged the “painfully shy” Johnson to get into the show ring, where she realized how much she enjoyed riding and competing.

“She supported us, she rooted for us and she encouraged us,” Johnson said.

Stewart enjoyed watching riders like Johnson progress over the years. She didn’t measure their success by how many trophies or ribbons they brought home from shows, but by how they interacted with their horse.

In fact, Stewart didn’t care if her 4-Hers weren’t interested in competing in shows. They could belong to the Wranglers just to learn to ride and care for their horse.

“I always stressed to the kids that if showing their horse wasn’t fun, they’ve got to do something else,” she said. “I didn’t believe in forcing kids to show.”

Actually, kids didn’t even need a horse to belong to the Wranglers.

Stewart sometimes lent horses to new members. Knievel was one of the kids who benefitted from Stewart’s generosity.

Knievel tagged along to practices with her friend, Megan Gautier, who was a Wrangler.

“I always wanted horses,” Knievel said.

Stewart allowed Knievel to join the club and let her ride Sunny, one of the older horses on the Stewart acreage. She remembers finding Knievel after a show crying, with her arms wrapped around Sunny’s head. They hadn’t done well in the pony halter class, and the judge had said it was because Sunny was too old. Knievel was offended by the remark.

“It’s not your fault you’re old,” Knievel told Sunny through her tears.

Stewart also championed a “horseless” horse class at the county fair, where a 4-Her with a horse was paired up with a 4-Her who didn’t have a horse. The rider taught the nonrider some skills and in some cases, they got to try their hand at showmanship and walk-trot classes.

“It gave some kids the chance to handle horses and the 4-Her the chance to teach,” said Stewart.

At one point in the late 1960s and early 1970s, there were more than 50 active members in the Wranglers. It was a challenge to run practices with that many kids and horses, Stewart recalled.

But now, there are only about 12 active members. Sports and other activities have cut into the free time kids have. And horses and the necessary gear can be costly.

“I tell everyone, the initial cost is the cheapest part of it,” Stewart said with a laugh.

Parents of the Wranglers were almost as involved in the club as the kids. Stewart made sure there was plenty of family-oriented activities for everyone to enjoy.

For many years, the club went on a trail ride through the Ashland area countryside. To make sure the parents who didn’t know how to ride would be included, Stewart got her good friends, Gene and Judy Hull, to haul the parents in a mule wagon.

Along with the parents and siblings, grandparents were invited to the picnics held during the Saunders County Fair each year, where Pat Stewart would grill hamburgers and hot dogs for the group.

Perhaps the favorite event for many of the kids was the annual “Parent Horse Show,” where the kids got to judge as their parents would (try to) ride the horses in show events.

Parents were also encouraged to attend the club meetings, Stewart said, and many pitched in to help with the annual horse show put on by the club.

Stewart took the Wranglers on many field trips over the year, showing them horses in working environments like mounted police in Omaha or a race horse facility, or teaching them about different breeds by taking them to various horse farms.

But even with the field trips and the numerous lessons in riding, showing, grooming, horse anatomy that Stewart taught them over the years, these former 4-Hers know they can’t measure up to the expertise their leader had when it comes to horses.

“I will tell you she’s forgotten more about horses than I will ever know,” said Grauerholz.

Stewart decided to retire from 4-H this year because of health issues she and her husband have been experiencing. But she also wants to hand the reins to the next generation.

“I figured 85 was old enough, probably the younger people needed to do it,” she said.

During the retirement party, Stewart was praised by many.

“She was big presence in Saunders County for a lot of years,” said Christine Spreeman, who has three children who are current members of the 4-H club. “She has touched a lot of lives.”

Eggeling looked around the room at all of the current and former Wranglers that had gathered to honor the former leader and said: “This is just a small fraction.”