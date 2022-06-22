Stewart, 90th

ASHLAND – The family of Pat Stewart would like to give him a card shower for his 90th birthday on July 7.
Cards can be sent to: Pat Stewart, 1617 Bills Drive, Apt. 309, Ashland, NE 68003.
