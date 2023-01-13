State title rematch goes to Bluejays on road

AUBURN – For the first time since the thrilling Class C-1 State Championship Game in March, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team and Class C-1 No. 5 Auburn met up on the hardwood on Jan. 2. This time around, a win for the Bluejays was never in doubt as they pulled out a 55-36 victory.

“We played extremely well on offense and defense the entire game,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “The kids did an excellent job in executing the game plan. Defensively, we did a great job on the inside on their big guys as well as on the perimeter against their guards. Offensively, we did a great job of getting to the basket, hitting some threes and knocking down our free throws. Brooks had a tremendous game and was able to get us some tough baskets throughout the game. It was a great team win, especially on the road.”

In the opening stages, the Bulldogs were able to do what they do best and that’s slow down the pace of the game in order to limit scoring. As a result, A-G was only up 8-6 heading to the second.

Right out of the gate in the next quarter, Brooks Kissinger stepped up with a three. This was followed up by another three from Kissinger later on and a fast break layup by Cougar Konzem that put the Bluejays in front by double digits at 22-12.

In total, A-G scored 19 points in the second and were up 27-14 on Auburn going into halftime.

The Bluejays continued to control the offensive pace in the third with 15 points. Cade Bridges closed out the quarter with a three that increased A-G’s edge out to 42-26.

During the fourth, Dawson Theis hit a trey and Kissinger scored on a layup. This was a part of another 13 points tacked on by the Bluejays in a 19-point victory.

A-G shot extremely well from the field at 60% and were 40% from three. They also made 75% of their free throws and had 21 rebounds, nine assists and six steals.

Leading the Bluejays with 30 points and six rebounds was Kissinger and Theis had seven points and six boards. Dropping in eight points was Konzem and Dane Jacobsen finished with five.

From that win, A-G returned home to take on Fort Calhoun. A 24-0 run by the Bluejays to start the game helped them blowout the Pioneers 74-23.

“Our defense really set the tone in this game,” Mohs said. “They did not get their first points until halfway through the second period and it was 24-2 after that. Everyone who played did a great job of playing unselfish on offense as well as being really solid on defense. It was great to play two complete games this week, they consistently played at a high level and it was fun to watch.”

A-G was able to outrebound Fort Calhoun 32 to 17 and had 16 assists, 15 steals and three blocked shots. The field goal and three point percentage for the Bluejays were 57% and 50%.

Filling up the stat sheet once again was Kissinger with 17 points, four steals and four assists. Bridges ended up with 11 points, Derek Tonjes had 10 and Theis and Konzem both finished with eight.

The schedule didn’t get easier for A-G this week with a road game at Class B No. 2 Platteview on Jan. 10. They will be back at home to take on Raymond Central at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.