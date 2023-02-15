LINCOLN – Connie Claussen Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha will host the Championship Final Games of the 2023 NSAA State Softball Championships on Monday, October 16, 2023. Games leading up to the Championship Finals will continue to take place in Hastings at the Bill Smith Complex the preceding week. A change in the championship bracket format allows for this change of venue for the Championship Finals.

“Having the NSAA State Softball Championship games at Connie Claussen Field will give our student-athletes an opportunity to play in a high-caliber championship venue. The venue is TV ready and the live broadcasts will increase the exposure for NSAA softball,” said Dan Masters, NSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball.

“Omaha Athletics is excited to be chosen to host the NSAA State Softball Championship Games at Connie Claussen Field. We thank the NSAA board for the opportunity to showcase the best talent in the state of Nebraska on UNO’s campus at an elite facility named after a true pioneer in women’s athletics,” said Adrian Dowell, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

All NSAA State Softball Championship Finals will be televised live on Nebraska Public Media on Monday, October 16, 2023.