State files 97-page complaint against AltEn

WAHOO – Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a complaint in Saunders County District Court on Monday against AltEn, an ethanol plant in Mead.

The complaint ultimately seeks that AltEn must dispose of the pesticide-ridden distillers grains and wastewater being stored on the property, conform to laws and other orders and deal with civil penalties of $10,000 per day per violation at the court’s discretion, according to a press release issued Monday from the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said during a press conference on Monday it was one of the largest complaints his office has made in his time as attorney general.

In its 97 pages, the complaint includes 18 causes of action against the ethanol plant including the company’s inability to complete several requests from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“The corporation failed to act during an administrative process,” Peterson said during the press conference. “They chose, really because of poor management, to ignore those orders.”

NDEE Director Jim Macy said that the department has heard the concerns of Nebraskans and that the department has taken them seriously.