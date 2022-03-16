State arts council reps tour city

ASHLAND – Local leaders showed off Ashland’s creative side earlier this month as they continue to work towards a special designation that will enhance the community’s artistic flair and strengthen economic development.

Representatives from the state Arts Council conducted a site visit of Ashland on March 3 as part of the Nebraska Creative District Program.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB943 in 2021 that allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. The program will identify and certify creative districts in communities across the state.

Ashland is the first community in the state that applied for the program. Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) spearheaded the idea last fall. A committee was formed, with local art-related business owners Steve Nabity, Mary Roncka, Laura Capp and Ashley Welch, along with Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce member and local businessperson Bobby Fricke Jr. They serve one-year terms. The Ashland Arts Council president, who is currently Heather Logston, is a permanent member, as is Fjone.

Fjone said the committee members are committed to gain the creative district designation for Ashland.

“They want to see this through,” he added.

The Creative District designation also requires a partnership between at least three of the following entities: businesses, nonprofits, local governments and economic development agencies. The AAEDC, Ashland Arts Council and Ashland City Council agreed to act as partners.

The designation would recognize the economic impact the arts have on a community. The Nebraska Arts Council states on its website that the arts “provide significant economic impact by crating purposeful spaces like art galleries, theaters and music venues, attracting employees and businesses.

Ashland already has a leg up with the presence of multiple art galleries and art-related businesses, which is one reason Fjone jumped on the opportunity to promote Ashland in this way.

“It will help with beautification, enhance the arts and culture and make Ashland an artists’ haven,” he said.

The March 3 tour included the galleries and stores in downtown Ashland. Along with the committee, City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer and City Administrator Jessica Quady also joined the tour.

“We showed them all of our creative assets,” Fjone said.

Fjone said the business community has been behind the creative district application.

“Every business was very supportive and excited that we’re going for this designation,” he said.

If selected, Ashland would receive an initial $10,000 starter grant that will fund their efforts to further the process. The ultimate goal is to secure a $250,000 Creative District Development Grant that can be used for programming, physical enhancements, marketing or operational support.

Fjone said one of the next tasks the committee has to undertake is to develop a strategic plan for how they would use the $250,000. That includes deciding on what projects they would like to do, the timeline to implement the project and how much money would be involved.

“We need to have a robust strategic plan,”

The committee is also working on which areas of Ashland will be included in the creative district, which they have named the Flora District, in honor of Ashland’s history. As Ashland was being founded, Flora City was one of the early names for the community.

While the downtown area will definitely be included in the Flora District, the borders are still being determined.

“The boundaries will change based on how we move forward,” said Fjone.

Community outreach is a part of the creative district designation process. The committee sponsored a flag contest, drawing 120 concepts for the first flag to represent Ashland. On March 8, the Ashland City Council narrowed the field down to their top three choices, which will go before a vote of the public in April to determine the winner.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.