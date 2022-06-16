Springer and Morehead earn All-State in Journal Star

LINCOLN- When you think of athletes who directly impacted the success of their teams, there was nobody who did it better in the area this past season than Sierra Springer of Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and Ian Morehead of Waverly. As a result, both athletes were handed down high honors in the Lincoln Journal Star postseason high school soccer awards.

Morehead was the only player in the area to earn a Super-State second team selection. He was also named to first-team Class B.

As the goalie for the Vikings this past season, the junior registered 130 saves in 18 games played. He also had a 3-1 record in shootouts for Waverly.

What was most impressive is where two of the shutout wins came in. He single handedly turned back Crete in the penalty shootout in the District Final to get the Vikings to state for the first time in 12 years and then turned around and did the same thing, not even a week later against Scottsbluff to get Waverly only their second win at state in school history.

Springer who is headed to Concordia University in Seward for soccer was Class B All-State first-team. She was once again the main offensive piece for a Warrior squad that went 11-5 and qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year.

She was the team leader with 18 goals scored and two assists from the forward position. One of the defining moments of the year for Springer was a goal she scored in the second period of overtime against Elkhorn in the District Final match.

Picking up Honorable-Mention Class B honors for the Waverly boys soccer team were Devin Moore, Anthony Ruelas, Kemper Reed, and Carson Brentlinger.

Reed was the top goal scorer for the Vikings this year with ten and Ruelas was two behind him with eight. Coming up with seven assists and six goals was Brentlinger and Moore was a stellar defender with a canon of a foot that resulted in two long range goals.

Grabbing Honorable-Mention honors in Class B for the Waverly girls’ soccer team was Olivia Hind, Abbie Carter, and Elly Speicher.

Hind emerged this season as the top goal scorer for the Vikings with 14 that were put in the back of the net. Registering two assists and one goal was Speicher and Carter had 124 saves, five shutouts, and seven wins in her first season as the goalie for the varsity squad.

Also getting on the All-State squad for Raymond Central was Hannah Kile. She was the top defender for LL/RC and also scored two goals. She will be joining Springer this fall at Concordia on the Bulldogs girls soccer team.

Congratulations to all the players selected on great seasons. It’s great to see your hard work and dedication to the sport of soccer payoff.