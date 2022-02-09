Speech team seeing success

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood speech season is well underway and the team has seen some great success already this season.
The team started the season on Jan. 8 at Millard North where Annalise Ptacek received second place and Dayna Wilson received fourth place in Entertainment Speaking.
The following weekend they hosted the Oxbow Invitational at Ashland-Greenwood High School where Malyssa Cool won Serious Prose, Ptacek and Sarah Wallingford received second place in Duet Acting, Wilson received second and Ptacek received third place in Entertainment Speaking, Emerson Lindley won and Tatum Gossin received second place in Informative Speaking and Lindley received third place in Persuasive Speaking.
On Jan. 21, the Bluejays headed to Fremont where they earned the runner-up position as a team. Ptacek won Entertainment Speaking and Impromptu Speaking, Paige Williams received fifth place in Impromptu Speaking, Lindley received third place in Informative Speaking and fourth place in Persuasive Speaking and Cool received fourth place in Serious Prose.
In Louisville on Jan. 29, the Bluejays placed fourth as a team. Ptacek won and Wilson received fifth place in Entertainment Speaking, Lindley won and Gossin received fifth place in Informative Speaking, Nathaniel McVay received fourth in Novice Persuasive Speaking and Lindley received fourth in the Varsity division and Cool received third place in Serious Prose.
Last weekend the team attended the Skutt Catholic Speech Meet where they received third place. Wallingford and Ptacek won Duet Acting, Ptacek also won Entertainment Speaking, Lindley received fourth place in Informative Speaking and second place in Persuasive Speaking, Gossin received fifth place in the “Next In” final of Informative Speaking, Cool received third place in Serious Prose and fifth place in Poetry.
The meet had a new fun event called Improvisational Duet Acting and the Bluejays did great in this event as well, where Paige Williams and her partner received second, Wilson and her partner received third and Ryland Stephens and his partner received sixth place.
Ptacek also received second place in Individual Sweeps, meaning she received the second most points of any student speaking that day.
“This has been such a fun season so far. We only have 10 speechers on our team this year, so we may be small but we are mighty. These kids have really stepped up and are working so hard to get better every week!” Head Coach Kelsy Cooper said.
