Speech team seeing success

Last weekend the team attended the Skutt Catholic Speech Meet where they received third place. Wallingford and Ptacek won Duet Acting, Ptacek also won Entertainment Speaking, Lindley received fourth place in Informative Speaking and second place in Persuasive Speaking, Gossin received fifth place in the “Next In” final of Informative Speaking, Cool received third place in Serious Prose and fifth place in Poetry.

The meet had a new fun event called Improvisational Duet Acting and the Bluejays did great in this event as well, where Paige Williams and her partner received second, Wilson and her partner received third and Ryland Stephens and his partner received sixth place.

Ptacek also received second place in Individual Sweeps, meaning she received the second most points of any student speaking that day.

“This has been such a fun season so far. We only have 10 speechers on our team this year, so we may be small but we are mighty. These kids have really stepped up and are working so hard to get better every week!” Head Coach Kelsy Cooper said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.