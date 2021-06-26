Sousek attempting five Ironman Triathlons

His goal – to raise $55,000 for the same two charities.

“Last year it was difficult at times getting through that run, especially the last 1.5 days when I was battling a swollen and tender lower leg and ankle. But remembering why I was doing the run, offering up the suffering for the cause, and God giving me the strength and grace to carry me through, I was able to get to the finish. And the real reward came when I was able to present both charities with the funds all the generous people donated to RUNBORN. Definitely two very joyful days in my life,” Sousek stated.

Sousek was so energized after presenting the check to the Women’s Care Center on his drive home he was inspired with the idea of running the Ironman Triathlons for RUNBORN 2021.

“It all started by thinking I was going to be 55 years old this year, maybe I could do something themed around that. I kept thinking about how I enjoy biking, too, so I kept thinking what I could do for a run/bike event. Then it came to me – do a triathlon,” he said.

Sousek has never completed a triathlon, let alone in five in five days, and there is one other hurdle, he just learned how to swim in February.