Sousek attempting five Ironman Triathlons

LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Steve Sousek is back at it again.
The 1985 Bishop Neumann graduate, just a year after running across the state of Nebraska in 10 days, is attempting to complete five Ironman Triathlons in five days.
And, most importantly he is doing it to help raise money for RUNBORN, an entity he started in 2020.
The idea of running for a greater cause has often crossed Sousek’s mind.
In 2020 he created RUNBORN, an entity to help support women in crisis and unborn children.
In June 2020, Steve ran approximately 520 miles in 10 days across Nebraska and RUNBORN raised nearly $41,000 for St. Gianna Women’s Homes and Women’s Care Center of Lincoln, two charities that support women in abusive relationships or with difficult pregnancies.
This year, Sousek has an even more ambitious goal for RUNBORN.
He is going to attempt to complete five Ironman Triathlons in five days as he makes a trek across Nebraska, from Lyman at the Wyoming border to Nebraska City at the Iowa border.
The route encompasses approximately 703 miles. Each day Steve will be completing one Ironman which is 2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking, and 26.2 miles running. He expects each day will take him 16 or more hours to complete and he will be burning more than 12,000 calories a day.
His goal – to raise $55,000 for the same two charities.
“Last year it was difficult at times getting through that run, especially the last 1.5 days when I was battling a swollen and tender lower leg and ankle. But remembering why I was doing the run, offering up the suffering for the cause, and God giving me the strength and grace to carry me through, I was able to get to the finish. And the real reward came when I was able to present both charities with the funds all the generous people donated to RUNBORN. Definitely two very joyful days in my life,” Sousek stated.
Sousek was so energized after presenting the check to the Women’s Care Center on his drive home he was inspired with the idea of running the Ironman Triathlons for RUNBORN 2021.
“It all started by thinking I was going to be 55 years old this year, maybe I could do something themed around that. I kept thinking about how I enjoy biking, too, so I kept thinking what I could do for a run/bike event. Then it came to me – do a triathlon,” he said.
Sousek has never completed a triathlon, let alone in five in five days, and there is one other hurdle, he just learned how to swim in February.
“I still have a fear of water but Andrea, my instructor, has helped tremendously to reduce that fear and has been very patient and encouraging to help me learn how to swim. I actually have enough comfort in the pool now that I am starting to kind of enjoy it,” Sousek stated.
Sousek is going to do all his swimming in pools though because he still likes the comfort of having an edge nearby or a bottom to stand on. He is not comfortable with open water swimming yet.
RUNBORN 2021 will take place from June 27 to July 1. Sousek is excited that his route on day four (June 30) will take him through an area of Saunders County where he grew up on a farm near Prague. Wahoo, where he went to high school at Bishop Neumann, is his last overnight town.
“It will be special to run into Wahoo at the end of day four and start the last day by swimming at the Civic Center where I learned how to swim and then bike out of Wahoo,” he said.
Sousek is hoping to see many friends and family cheer him on as he passes through the areas of Prague, Weston, Wahoo, Ceresco, Valparaiso and Lincoln on June 30 and July 1.
The entire planned route can be seen at www.runborn.org. Runners or bikers are welcome to join him for any length of the trek and can sign up on the website.
St. Gianna’s is an apostolate of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS) that provides victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse with a range of services, including a fully furnished 24-unit long-term housing complex. Additionally, CSS provides education, employment and counseling services for families left homeless because of domestic violence.
Women’s Care Center (WCC) was founded by Dr. Janet Smith in 1984, and has since become the largest, most successful pregnancy resource center in America, serving 30,000 women annually from 32 centers in 11 states. WCC offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, self-sufficiency training, education, counseling and support after birth for as long as is needed for each individual woman.
Sarah Kroner, RN, headed up an endeavor to bring WCC to Lincoln in 2020 and WCC opened a facility in December at 5632 South 48th Street in Lincoln.
“These women and children face much bigger challenges than the challenge before me – their actual life is being challenged and threatened. I am running for their lives, and this year swimming and biking as well, believing that my effort and physical sacrifice will inspire others to help support them with a financial donation, or sacrifice if you will, through RUNBORN,” Sousek added.