Smaus wins county board primary, advances to November vote

WAHOO — Incumbent John Smaus will likely serve on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors for four more years after unofficial results from the May primary election were released on Tuesday night.

At the time of publishing, Smaus had 483 votes to challenger John Wonka’s 269 in the Republican race for the District 5 county board seat. Smaus will now advance to the November general election and will be unopposed. He has served on the board since December 2020, when he took over for the late Larry Mach.

District 5 includes Prague, Malmo, Colon and Weston in the west and central portions of the county. It includes the Bohemia, Chester, Elk, Newman, Douglas, Mariposa and Chapman townships, as well as parts of the Morse Bluff, Center, Stocking and Marietta townships. Smaus is from Prague.

In a recent interview with the Wahoo Newspaper, Smaus said if he was elected, he would prioritize safety throughout the county and would advocate for improvements to fire and rescue departments and police departments.

“These are the people who care for our families in our weakest moments,” he said. “We need to be sure we are doing our part in supporting their efforts.”

Other top issues on Smaus’s agenda are ensuring timely road maintenance and widening the county’s broadband reach.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.