Smaus appointed to county board

The appointment board must be made up of three elected officials by statute. Lindgren said after the interviews and deliberation the board came to the decision to appoint Smaus.

“We felt he was the best,” Lindgren said.

For Scanlon and Dobesh, it was their first appointment process. Scanlon said District 5 is “blessed” by how many community members were willing to step up, but that it was difficult to imagine filling the shoes of the well-loved Mach.

“We’re not going to find another Larry Mach,” Scanlon said.

Dobesh felt that it was helpful that the decision to fill the seat of the “one of a kind” Mach was delayed because of the election. To him, it made it less difficult to be replacing the beloved community member.

Selecting Smaus was a close call because each applicant had their own individual aspects, but Smaus’ connection to agriculture really stood out, Dobesh said. He said having board members who can advocate for the agricultural voices in the community is important.

“We really feel that John has the capacity to do this,” Dobesh said.

Smaus said while he didn’t know Mach very well, his parents did and he hopes to be as impactful as Mach was.