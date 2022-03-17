Slow start doesn’t stop Bluejays from knocking off Indians

LINCOLN – Getting hot at the right time. That was the theme the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team lived by as they knocked off Ogallala 56-43 in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Omaha on March 8.

“It took us a little while to slow down and maintain our composure,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Once we were able to do that I felt we got in a better rhythm offensively. Their pressure got to us in the first half and in the second half we were able to slow down a little bit and get in the lane and get to the free throw line, which played dividends for us.”

Early in the contest, the Bluejays trailed 2-0 when Cale Jacobsen knocked in a three-pointer. Despite it being a tough defensive battle, A-G would lead from this point on.

The offense continued to fly high early after that basket with back-to-back layups by Brooks Kissinger. A layup by Cale Jacobsen off an inbound pushed the Bluejays’ run up to 10-0 and increased their lead to 12-2.

Instead of folding like so many teams have done against A-G, the Indians kept their composure and pulled back within seven at 16-9 by the end of the quarter.

After a good end to the first, Ogallala cranked up the defensive intensity and held the high-powered Bluejays offense to just seven points.

The first two baskets came on layups underneath from Kissinger and Cougar Konzem. With the momentum clearly in the Indian’s favor heading towards half, Konzem nailed a three to put A-G ahead 23-17 going to the locker room.

What was a strong finish to the first half carried over for Konzem into the second half as he scored the first two buckets for the Bluejays. It was then the Cale Jacobsen show as he scored the next six points on a bucket and four free throws to put A-G ahead 32-26.

Ogallala was able to keep the score at single digits for most of the third when Evan Shepard stepped up and nailed a three-pointer that extended the Bluejays’ advantage to 38-28 with one quarter remaining.

When it mattered the most A-G got their offense going like they wanted to with 18 points in the fourth, which were the most points they scored in any quarter during the contest. A big reason for the good offensive showing was Cale Jacobsen who hit a three-pointer, a layup and several free throws.

Konzem was also crucial in the end as he scored on a layup off a turnover and knocked down some critical free throws to put the Bluejays ahead for good at 13.

Both Cale Jacobsen with 21 points and Kissinger with 10 points did a good job of scoring and distributing the ball for A-G, despite not playing their best games. A scary thought for teams who have to face the duo.

“They are two super skilled kids who we want the ball in their hands trying to make plays,” Mohs said. “I think those two would say they didn’t play their best games and that’s good for us moving forward.”

Also in double figures against Ogallala and knocking down multiple threes was Shepard with 12 points. Konzem just missed reaching double figures with nine points, and both Dane Jacobsen and Max Parker finished with two points.