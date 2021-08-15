Sideline Power in Greenwood celebrates decade of business

GREENWOOD – When Matt Starr, founder and CEO, started Sideline Power in the summer of 2011, his mission was simple. He would find the best technology, bring it to market at a competitive price point, and provide exceptional customer support.

Like all entrepreneurial efforts, Sideline Power started off small. Starr sold a single line of coaching headsets out of basement of his Lincoln residence which served as his office, warehouse, and shipping/receiving department. Thanks to Starr’s business acumen, business steadily grew over the next few years and Starr brought on new product lines such as end zone cameras and sideline replay systems.

In 2015, Starr moved the company headquarters to a standalone building in his hometown of Greenwood. Starr hired Marc Sheil as a full-time dedicated sales rep and the company’s growth trajectory increased significantly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the next couple of years, Starr and Sheil continued to add product lines and cutting-edge technology. Support staff, office staff and additional sales staff were added, and operations necessitated the construction of a dedicated warehouse and service center.