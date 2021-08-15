Sideline Power in Greenwood celebrates decade of business

GREENWOOD – When Matt Starr, founder and CEO, started Sideline Power in the summer of 2011, his mission was simple. He would find the best technology, bring it to market at a competitive price point, and provide exceptional customer support.
Like all entrepreneurial efforts, Sideline Power started off small. Starr sold a single line of coaching headsets out of basement of his Lincoln residence which served as his office, warehouse, and shipping/receiving department. Thanks to Starr’s business acumen, business steadily grew over the next few years and Starr brought on new product lines such as end zone cameras and sideline replay systems.
In 2015, Starr moved the company headquarters to a standalone building in his hometown of Greenwood. Starr hired Marc Sheil as a full-time dedicated sales rep and the company’s growth trajectory increased significantly.
Over the next couple of years, Starr and Sheil continued to add product lines and cutting-edge technology. Support staff, office staff and additional sales staff were added, and operations necessitated the construction of a dedicated warehouse and service center.
In 2019, Starr added on to the ownership group to help continue growth. In 2020 Sideline Power built a new national headquarters that more than tripled the size of the previous headquarters. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Sideline Power continued to grow in customer base and product lines offered, expanding to over 5,000 customers across all 50 states.
From a single line of coaching headsets to an expansive array of headset lines tailored to fit any coaching program, the addition of cutting-edge technology in end zone cameras, portable audio systems, drones, scoreboards and timers, record boards and down/distance markers, it is obvious how Sideline Power has earned the moniker “No. 1 Choice in Coaching Communications.”
To celebrate 10 years in business, Sideline power will host Sideline Power Week from this week. There will be live feeds every day that week with information about products and services as well as merchandise giveaways. The week will end with an open house on Friday, Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Sideline Power, visit www.sidelinepower.com or call 800-496-4290.