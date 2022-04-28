Shepard powers Bluejays at Trackfest

PAPILLION- The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams competed at one of the premier events in the state at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival held by Papillion-La Vista South on April 19. Leading the Bluejays was Evan Shepard who competed in several different events.

“It's exciting to have an opportunity to compete against the entire state regardless of class,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “Having some of the state's best is a unique opportunity and is a good prep for District and State.”

The senior took second place in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdle competitions. He ran 14.73 in the 110 meter hurdles and clocked a 41.79 in the 300 meter hurdles.

On top of competing in two events on the track, Shepard also took part in the high jump. He ended up getting eighth place by clearing 5-10.

“Evan Shepard stepped up and did very well finishing 2nd in both the 110 Hurdles and the 300 Hurdles,” Thimm said. “He ran 14.73 which is his first sub-15.0 of the year. He had some great competition there today which brought out some of his best today.”

In the 100 meter dash, Nathan Upton and Lleyton West ran personal record times. Upton came in ninth in a time of 11.56 and West got 12th by clocking an 11.65.

Upton also ran a personal record time of 24.00 in the 200 meter dash, which was good enough to get him eighth place.

“Both Nathan Upton and Lleyton West competed in the 100 with Nathan also running the 200,” Thimm said. “Both posted competitive times and should be in line for strong performances at conference and districts.”

Coming in back-to-back in the shot put competition were Luke Lambert and Tobin Englehard in eighth and ninth place. Lambert had a toss of 44-08.25 and Englehard had a personal record mark of 44-06.

Also competing in the discus was Lambert. He came in 11th place with a throw of 112-11.

The Bluejays also competed in one relay on the track. The 4x100 meter team of West, Upton, Thomas Spears, and Shepard got fourth running a 45.56.

Leading the A-G girls was Jadah Laughlin in the hurdle events. She got eighth place running a personal record time of 17.04 in the 100 meter hurdles and clocked a 53.44 in the 300 meter hurdles.

“Jadah Laughlin also competed on the girls side in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles,” Thimm said. “She ran a PR time of 17.04 in the 100 hurdles. She hasn't competed since late March so it's good to see her running one of her best times in less than ideal conditions.”

Lauren Gerdes was the only other competitor for the Bluejay girls at the meet. She came in fifth place in the high jump by clearing 5-00.

In total, there were 35 different schools that competed at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival this year from all four classes.