Shepard hits shot for Bluejays’ first state championship

LINCOLN – In a state championship game that will surely go down in history, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team picked up their elusive first state title in a boys sport by knocking off the three-time defending state champs Auburn 36-33 on March 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

With the score tied, the game came down to a buzzer-beating three in the corner by Evan Shepard after Cale Jacobsen drove and passed it out to him.

When asked about the shot, Shepard admitted he didn’t know if he would be the one to take the shot. He just knew he needed to be ready to take it if the opportunity arose.

“Honestly I didn’t know for sure,” Shepard said. “I knew Cale had made the right decision all season and if he couldn’t get it he would pass it right off because he is just an unselfish player. Once he passed me the ball I knew I needed to make the shot.”

Before that basket, Auburn did a great job of making it a low scoring and slow paced game. It’s exactly the way the Bulldogs were accustomed to playing and what they were hoping to do.

“You got to give credit to Auburn, they are very well coached, have a great game plan, and play tough defensively,” Cale Jacobsen said. “I think this shows that we can win a lot of different ways and we kind of knew that going into the game. We knew it probably wasn’t going to be in the 60s, so we were going to have to battle and fight, and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

The Bluejays were able to get off to the start they wanted to early on as they jumped ahead 4-0 with a basket underneath by Brooks Kissinger and a jumper knocked down by Cale Jacobsen. Later on, Kissinger and Shepard hit shots that kept A-G’s lead at 8-7.

In the end, it was the Bulldogs rallied with three points late in the first quarter as they took a 10-8 lead going to the second.

The Bluejays hit a low in terms of points scored in the second. They only had four points which came off a jumper from Dane Jacobsen and a layup from Shepard. As a result, A-G was behind 16-12 going into halftime.

“I thought we did a really good job in the first half of doing what we do,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “We got to the basket and we got some open looks, we just didn’t make them. We felt at halftime if we just stuck with the plan and got a few more stops, we would be okay.”

The offense was improved for the Bluejays throughout the third. Early on they got a layup from Kissinger and brothers Cale and Dane Jacobsen were able to make back-to-back jumpers.

Cale Jacobsen closed the quarter out with four straight points that helped keep A-G within striking distance of the Bulldogs, as they were down by two 24-22.

Out of the gate, the Bluejays showed that they weren’t messing around in the final quarter with nine straight points to go up 31-24. They came off two free throws from Kissinger, a three from Dane Jacobsen and layups from Cougar Konzem and Cale Jacobsen.

Despite trailing big with less than three minutes, Auburn had one last rally still in them. They outscored A-G 9-2 down the stretch and tied the game up at 33-33.

The Bulldogs had a chance to take the lead with a 1-and-1 at the free throw line with under 10 seconds to go, but ended up firing off the mark. The Bluejays came up with the rebound and the A-G coaching staff decided against taking a timeout for fear the Bulldogs would get the opportunity to come up with a play.

“We didn’t want to give them time to draw up something or do something,” Mohs said. “I trust what these guys will do and we handled it the same way in the past and probably will do the same thing in the future. We wanted to give our guys the ball and let them go make a play.”

As Cale Jacobsen weaved through traffic to get to the basket, everybody on the floor, the bench and stands for Auburn thought he would take the shot. When he passed it off to Shepard, you could tell it caught the Bulldogs off guard as they scrambled to contest the attempt.

Dane Jacobsen summed up Shepard’s buzz beater the best. It’s a shot that every kid dreams about taking when they grow up and he seized the moment.

“Winning the championship with everyone is what we dreamed of,” Dane Jacobsen said. “I remember playing in the basement and shooting it with five seconds left just like Evan. It was also cool to see both the Ashland and Greenwood communities show up like they did for us.”

The only player in double figures for the Bluejays was Cale Jacobsen with a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Kissinger had eight points, two assists and two steals, Dane Jacobsen had seven points and six rebounds, also scoring seven points was Shepard, and Konzem had two points and one assist.

For the year, A-G finishes with a record of 27-1 overall. Seniors on this year’s team were Shepard, Cale Jacobsen, Max Parker and Darren Hill.

“The whole town is going to remember it (referring to the state championship),” Shepard said. “The Ashland community since I moved in has been awesome and super welcoming. We’ve got groups all over the place with the parents and grandparents and the roots are deep in this town. It’s been awesome to go out there and have the fan section and student section we’ve had.”

