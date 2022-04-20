Session to provide information on AltEn discharge permit renewal

MEAD – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is holding a public information session regarding a renewal permit for the pollution discharge elimination system at the AltEn facility.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at the Mead High School gym. It is scheduled to end promptly at 5:30 p.m., according to the NDEE, and will be followed by a public hearing on the permit that will start at 6 p.m. in the same location.

The public session will include information on the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES), as well as land application and wastewater treatment.

On March 24, the NDEE announced that it proposes to reissue AltEn’s NPDES permit, with changes. These permits are required when pollutants are discharged.

The permit would allow the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG) to continue to apply treated wastewater to nearby land, but not waterways.

The NDEE approved four sites for land application. They are corn fields located in Saunders County within three miles of the AltEn facility.

The wastewater will be applied by drag hose and may be supplemented by center pivot irrigation on the four parcels, which total 318.84 acres.

According to the Best Management Practices (BMP) plan submitted by NutrientAdvisors on March 14, none of these sites received wetcake from the AltEn facility, but two of the four sites received lagoon water from the AltEn facility in 2016.

Soil tests will be done to monitor the effect of the wastewater applications.

The plan also states that “there should not be any concern for runoff from the sites,” because the terrain is generally flat and the wastewater will not be applied unless the soil profile has available room and the crops can utilize the water.

During application, the drag hose will be monitored and fields will be visually inspected to look for signs of runoff, according to the plan. If center pivot irrigation is used to distribute the wastewater, measures will be in place to minimize risk of too much application, runoff or discharges caused by malfunctioning equipment.

Information on the sites will be provided prior to application to ensure the treated wastewater meets proposed thresholds for the application of pesticides and meets the nutrient and soil condition requirements for each site, according to the NDEE.

If the NDEE finds that the wastewater application degrades site conditions, negatively impacts water quality or violates permit requirements, the approval will be withdrawn.

The permit restates requirements previously laid out by NDEE when the current plan to apply treated wastewater was approved on Jan. 7, 2022.

There is approximately 150 million gallons of wastewater at the AltEn facility. As of January, the AFRG had treated about 12 million gallons, storing it in temporary water tanks until it was transferred to lagoons built in late January.

The wetcake pile at AltEn was covered with a clay-based material and Portland cement in February, which was also part of the AFRG plan that also includes a drain system underneath that will transport leached wastewater to the lagoon system. The NDEE said the system is meant to reduce odor and prevent stormwater from reaching the wetcake.

AltEn began utilizing treated seed corn in its ethanol production process in 2015. The byproducts of the process, distillers grains and wastewater, have been stored on the AltEn property instead of being utilized as a soil conditioner, as originally planned, because of its chemical contents. AltEn received several complaints over the years and was ordered by the NDEE to cease operations in February 2021.

A coalition of six seed companies that sent unused seed corn to the ethanol facility united to form the AFRG and filed a cleanup plan on Nov. 1, 2021.

