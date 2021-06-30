Seniors’ week features Las Vegas team, wild win, controversial loss

WAHOO – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team had the chance to play against a team from Las Vegas last week.
On June 21, the Bluejays picked up a game with the Las Vegas Aces, a team who had come to Omaha to watch the College World Series. The Jays were defeated 7-6 as the Aces came from behind to win.
The Aces took the lead with a single run in the first inning. The Jays scored three in their half of the first to lead 3-1. The teams traded runs in the second to make it 4-2.
The Aces tied it up two runs in the fourth, but the Jays got one back in their half of the fourth to regain the lead.
A three-run fifth inning by the Aces provided the margin of victory. Ashland cut it to one point with a run in the sixth, but did not get a base runner after that.
Ethan Scheer pitched the first inning for the Bluejays. Cody Grauerholz relived Scheer in the second and though he ended up taking the loss, he actually pitched well as all five runs scored off him were unearned. Caleb Juedes pitched a final two strong innings in relief.
Carter Washburn was 3-for-4 with a double and Tyson Lewis was 2-for-4 with a home run. Hayden Lewis added a double.
In a suspended game that took two days to complete at two different locations the Ashland Bluejays outlasted Waverly 14-8.
The game was originally scheduled in Waverly and started on June 22. It was suspended when lightning halted play in the bottom of the second with Waverly leading 5-1 with runners on second and third and one out.
The game was moved to Ashland on Wednesday evening for completion.
Waverly failed to score in the second and thereafter, the game totally turned around. The Bluejays cut Waverly’s lead to 5-2 with a run in the third inning, but an eight-run explosion in the fourth punctuated by a Tyson Lewis grand slam totally changed the complexion of the game as Waverly never recovered from that.
Waverly scored two in the fifth to cut it the Ashland lead to three, but the Jays made in 13-7 with three in their half of the fifth and Waverly never seriously threatened after that.
Brody Maack started on the mound for Ashland and was rocked for five first inning runs. Cade Bridges came on in relief in the second and after pitching out of trouble in that inning, pitched into the fifth inning in picking up the win. Scheer relived Bridges pitching a scoreless one and one-
third innings and Washburn pitched a scoreless seventh.
Tyson Lewis had five RBI including the grand slam home run. Washburn was 4-for-5 with a double and Hayden Lewis had a single and a double. Max Bendler and Bridges each had two hits. Jake Butler had a double and Maack and Logan Sobota each had one hit.
In the first game of pool play on June 25 in the Wahoo Tournament, the Bluejays defeated Lincoln Lutheran 4-1.
The Jays scored a first inning run. There the score stayed until the seventh when Ashland scored three runs to ice the victory.
Levi Kennedy pitched four strong innings to pick up the win and raise his record to 4-2. Hayden Lewis pitched a scoreless fifth and Tyson Lewis pitched a scoreless sixth. Scheer pitched the seventh.
Bendler was 2-for-2 with a double and Washburn, Hayden Lewis, Tyson Lewis, Scheer and Cade Bridges each had one hit.
In an unbelievable game Ralston outlasted Ashland 7-6 in 12 innings on June 26 in the final game of the Wahoo tourney.
The tournament was shortened as rain prevented play on Saturday. Also, the 12th inning featured the use of a tiebreaker rule starting with a runner on second base.
Ralston dominated the game early with two runs in the first inning and two in the second. Ashland got one in the first.
A three-run third inning homer by Levi Kennedy tied the score at 4-4 where it stood until the ninth.
In the top of the ninth, Ralston broke through with a run to lead by one. But the Jays took advantage of a Ralston error to tie it and had the winning run on third but could not score.
Then in the 12th came the use of the controversial tie breaker rule which the Rams took advantage of by laying down some beautiful bunts to score two runs. The Jays again battled back and had the tying and winning runs on base in their half of the 12th but came up a run short.
Dawson Thies started on the mound and after a rough first two innings pitched a strong game. Washburn relieved Thies in the seventh and pitched five excellent innings in relief. Bridges came on in relief in the 12th and could not recapture the magic of the Waverly game in taking the loss.
In addition to Kennedy’s home run, Hayden Lewis had two hits including a double, Butler and Scheer each had two hits, Washburn had a double and Bridges added a single.
Reach The Ashland Gazette staff at news@ashland-gazette.com.