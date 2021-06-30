Seniors’ week features Las Vegas team, wild win, controversial loss

The game was originally scheduled in Waverly and started on June 22. It was suspended when lightning halted play in the bottom of the second with Waverly leading 5-1 with runners on second and third and one out.

The game was moved to Ashland on Wednesday evening for completion.

Waverly failed to score in the second and thereafter, the game totally turned around. The Bluejays cut Waverly’s lead to 5-2 with a run in the third inning, but an eight-run explosion in the fourth punctuated by a Tyson Lewis grand slam totally changed the complexion of the game as Waverly never recovered from that.

Waverly scored two in the fifth to cut it the Ashland lead to three, but the Jays made in 13-7 with three in their half of the fifth and Waverly never seriously threatened after that.

Brody Maack started on the mound for Ashland and was rocked for five first inning runs. Cade Bridges came on in relief in the second and after pitching out of trouble in that inning, pitched into the fifth inning in picking up the win. Scheer relived Bridges pitching a scoreless one and one-

third innings and Washburn pitched a scoreless seventh.