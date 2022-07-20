Seniors host end of season tournament

ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team hosted an end-of-the-year tournament over the weekend. The Bluejays ended the tournament with a 1-1 record.

Ashland took advantage of four walks and an error to

score five runs in second the second inning in an 8-1 win over Fairbury on July 16 at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland.

Fairbury scored their only run in third inning to cut Ashland’s lead to 5-1.

The Bluejays scored in the fourth inning with two outs on double by Carter Washburn and single by Max Bendler. Ashland added two points in the fifth inning. Levi Kennedy led the inning with a single. Cade Bridges hit a grounder to shortstop that was misplayed, putting runners on second and third base.

Bridges started on the mound for the Bluejays and picked up the win. He pitched a fine game into the fifth inning, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out eight. Cody Pluta retired all four hitters he faced and Emerick Hegwood pitched a scoreless seventh.

Carter Washburn was 3-for-3 with a double, and Bendler, Kennedy, Pluta and Dawson Thies each had one hit.

The Bluejay were blanked by Hickman 7-0 on Sunday night as the tournament came to an end.

Hickman scored five runs in the last two innings to break open a tight game.

The Bluejays could manage just four hits and had two runners thrown out at

the plate.

Jake Butler was injured in the first inning as he tried to score on an infield single by Kennedy. The extent of his injury was unknown at press time.

Thies pitched give strong innings in taking the loss, allowing just two runs on solo home runs. Carter Washburn pitched the final two innings.

Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double, Butler had a double and Thies had one hit.

The Bluejays also played a regular season game at Blair prior to the tournament, losing by one to the Bears on July 14 on the road.

Blair scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-0 Bluejay lead.

The Bluejays scored in the first inning when Carter Washburn singled, went to second on wild pitch, stole third and scored on a Max Bendler RBI single.

Ashland scored two runs in second. Kennedy started things off with a single, followed by a single by Hegwood. Aiden Washburn and Carter Washburn were each hit by a pitch to force in a run and Bendler’s grounder to short was booted to score another run.

Bluejays made it 4-0 in the fourth on a Carter Washburn double and Bendler single.

Then came the Blair scoring explosion and Bluejays could not answer.

Kennedy went the distance on the mound and pitched well except for the fifth inning in taking loss. He allowed five earned runs and struck out four.

At the plate, Bendler was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Carter Washburn was 2-for-3 with a double and Kennedy was 2-for-3. Hegwood had one hit.

The Bluejays finished the regular season July 19 hosting Lincoln Christian. Ashland will play in the Area 2 Tournament starting Friday, July 22 at Omaha Roncalli.