NEBRASKA CITY -- The Ashland Senior Legion Baseball Team dropped a pair of games on the road at Nebraska City on June 27 and 28 in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament. They first were defeated by Modern Realty 5-2 then were shut out by Hickman 5-0.

Heading into the tournament, the Bluejays were the top seed in the South Division of the bracket and played the fourth seed Modern Realty out of Nebraska City. On their home turf, Modern Realty was able to score a three-run upset.

To start the game, it was a pitcher’s duel as both teams struggled to get on the board. Modern Realty finally broke the scoreless tie with a five-spot in the top of the fifth.

A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Nebraska City in the inning. They then got a single and a double that put them in front 3-0.

Modern Realty plated their final two runs of the fifth with a walk and then a single to left field.

Ashland looked to make a comeback in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of singles from Timmy Hunt and Cody Pluta. With two outs, Logan Sobota and Pluta crossed home on a line drive to right field by Cade Bridges.

The Bluejays had one last chance to make up three runs in the seventh but failed to do so with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout that ended the contest.

Starting the game on the mound and pitching 3.2 innings, with no earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Dawson Thies. Hunt went 1.1 innings, surrendered five runs and had two strikeouts while Statton Corey pitched two innings, gave up no runs and ended up with four strikeouts.

Things didn’t get better for Ashland when they took on Hickman in a consolation game last Wednesday. A solid pitching performance from Hickman resulted in the Bluejays only getting two hits in a shutout loss.

The first two runs in the game for Hickman came in the top of the second. They finished the contest with one run in each of the final three innings.

Getting one hit for Ashland were Pluta and Corey.

Going five innings as the starting pitcher was Bridges who gave up three earned runs and had four strikeouts. Gabe Mayer went two innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout in relief.

This week the Bluejays were at home against Malcolm at 7 p.m. on July 6. They have another home game against Springfield at 6:30 p.m. on July 11.