Seniors earn four wins at Springfield tournament

SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland American Legion Senior baseball team earned four wins at the Springfield Tournament last week.
Prior to that, Ashland defeated Springfield and lost to Lincoln Southeast in regular season games.
In a seesaw game the Ashland Bluejays defeated Springfield 7-4 July 12 in Springfield.
The Bluejays scored twice in the second inning to take a two-run lead. Springfield plated four runs in the third to gain the lead 4-2. The Bluejays tied it at four each with two runs in the fifth and took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the sixth. They added an insurance run in the seventh.
Levi Kennedy pitched into the sixth inning in picking up his seventh win of the season. Cater Washburn relieved Kennedy in the sixth and picked up the save.
Kennedy led the Bluejays at the plate with a single and a double. Washburn, Max Bendler, Cade Bridges, Cody Grauerholz, Brody Maack and Dawson Thies each had one hit.
Lincoln Southeast scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 14-0 clubbing of the Bluejays July 13 in a game at Sherman Park in Lincoln.
Thies started on the mound for the Bluejays and was tagged with the loss. Caleb Juedes, Maack and Bridges also took turns on the mound.
Maack and Ethan Scheer had the only two hits for Ashland.
The Ashland Bluejays scored in every inning punctuated by a five-run fifth to hammer Springfield 14-3 July 15 in the opening round of the Springfield Tournament.
Scheer pitched a complete game victory to up his record to 3-4.
Kennedy was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Jake Butler had a double and drove in three runs. Bendler and Bridges each had two hits and Washburn, Maack, Grauerholz and Logan Sobota each had one.
In a game which featured a combined 10 walks and nine hit batsmen, the Ashland Bluejays won a nail biting 6-5 victory over Wahoo July 16 in Springfield during the Springfield Tournament.
The teams traded runs in the first inning and were tied at 1-1. Ashland scored a run in the third to lead by one, but a two-run homer by Jarrett Kmiecik in their half of the third put Wahoo up 3-2.
The Bluejays quickly regained the lead with a four-run fourth at 6-3. But they had to hang on for dear life in the fifth as Wahoo scored twice and loaded the bases before the final out was recorded. The game was then called on time limit.
Thies pitched into the fourth inning in picking up the win. Bridges relived Thies in the fourth and was relieved by Washburn in the fifth who got the final out for the save.
Butler, Maack and Bridges each had doubles for the Bluejays, and Washburn, Kennedy and Sobota each had one hit.
The Elkhorn Mt. Michael Knights scored seven runs with two out and nobody on in the fourth inning and made it stand up for a 7-5 victory over the Ashland Bluejays July 17 at the Springfield tournament.
The Knights broke a scoreless tie with their seven runs in the fateful fourth inning. The Bluejays finally got on the board with a run in the fifth and finally broke through with four in the sixth. It looked like the Bluejays would score more but a double play quickly ended the inning.
Kennedy appeared to be sailing along into the fourth but just could not get the fi-
nal out in the fateful fourth. Juedes relieved Kennedy in the fourth and was relieved by Timmy Hunt in the fifth who pitched the three scoreless final innings.
Butler smashed a two-run homer and added a single. Sobota had a double and Bridges, Hunt and Thies each had one hit.
In the final game of the Springfield Tournament on July 17, the Ashland Bluejays overcame six errors including four in the fourth inning to defeat Auburn 9-7.
The Bluejays scored twice in the first inning to lead by two. Auburn cut the lead to one with a single run in the third, but the Bluejays got that run back in their half of the third to lead 3-1.
Then as in the previous game came the fateful fourth where the Bluejays committed four errors, giving up four unearned runs to trail 5-3. Ashland tied it at five with a pair of runs in their half of the fourth. Auburn scored a single run in the fifth to regain the lead.
But the Bluejays took the lead in the sixth courtesy of a two-run homer by Scheer and scored four runs in all to lead 9-6. Auburn refused to go away quietly as it took a great catch by Kennedy to prevent further damage as the Bluejays held on for a 9-7 win.
Maack pitched the first four innings for the Bluejays and was done in by five errors, four in the fourth. Juedes relived Maack in the fifth and picked up his first win of the season in relief. Washburn pitched the seventh a picked up his third save of the week and fifth overall.
Scheer had a home run and a double and four RBI. Washburn had a single and a double, and Kennedy had two hits. Bendler, Hunt and Sobota each had one hit.
Reach The Ashland Gazette staff at news@ashland-gazette.com.