Seniors earn four wins at Springfield tournament

Butler, Maack and Bridges each had doubles for the Bluejays, and Washburn, Kennedy and Sobota each had one hit.

The Elkhorn Mt. Michael Knights scored seven runs with two out and nobody on in the fourth inning and made it stand up for a 7-5 victory over the Ashland Bluejays July 17 at the Springfield tournament.

The Knights broke a scoreless tie with their seven runs in the fateful fourth inning. The Bluejays finally got on the board with a run in the fifth and finally broke through with four in the sixth. It looked like the Bluejays would score more but a double play quickly ended the inning.

Kennedy appeared to be sailing along into the fourth but just could not get the fi-

nal out in the fateful fourth. Juedes relieved Kennedy in the fourth and was relieved by Timmy Hunt in the fifth who pitched the three scoreless final innings.

Butler smashed a two-run homer and added a single. Sobota had a double and Bridges, Hunt and Thies each had one hit.

In the final game of the Springfield Tournament on July 17, the Ashland Bluejays overcame six errors including four in the fourth inning to defeat Auburn 9-7.