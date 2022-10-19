Season comes to close for Bluejays at C-1 District Meet

AUBURN – The 2022 cross country season for Ashland-Greenwood came to an end at the Class C-1 District Meet at Auburn Country Club on Oct. 13. In the boy's team standings, the Bluejays took home ninth place with 149 points.

Elliot Gossin paced the Bluejays with a 21st place finish in the boy's race. He ran one of his fastest times of the season clocking an 18:09.93.

Two spots back in 23rd place was sophomore Cooper Maack. His time for the three-mile course was 18:24.99.

Coming in 52nd and 59th place overall were Nick Wilhite and Logan McVay. Running a time of 19:37.11 was Wilhite and McVay clocked 20:35.30.

Finishing as the sixth runner for A-G was Jaxon Powell. The freshman got 67th place overall in a time of 22:33.91.

Running in her final race on the girl's side for the Bluejays was Dayna Wilson. She clocked 28:51.39 to get 39th place overall.

Milford won the boys team standings with 28 points and Lincoln Christian took second with 31. Also qualifying for state with a third-place finish was Malcolm with 49 points.

Winning the individual district title was Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian in a time of 16:29.13 and Logan Lebo of Lincoln Lutheran took second posting a 16:59.08.

Lincoln Christian was the girls team champion with 17 points and Auburn came in second with 21 points. Taking third place with 53 points was Milford.

Liston Crotty of Auburn was the top finisher in the girl's race clocking a 19:51.82 and Sawyer Benne of Lincoln Lutheran was second in a time of 20:05.15.