School district ‘blessed’ by foundation’s support

ASHLAND – As major changes continue in the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district and its future facilities start to take shape, an unsung hero in the 2022 calendar year has been the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation, says district Superintendent Jason Libal.

At the Board of Education’s Nov. 21 meeting, Libal reported that the foundation had recently approved teacher grants of over $26,000 to the district’s staff. Teachers apply for the grants early in the school year, he said, and the money can be used to pay for extracurricular items that a school district typically would not fund itself.

“Whether it’s flexible seating, additional pieces of technology, scholarships for dual credit and career academy courses for kids that wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it,” Libal said. “That support is pretty awesome to get some of those extras that our teachers are looking for.”

The foundation has also contributed to two other large-scale projects underway this year in the school district.

First, Libal said the foundation funded about half of an effort – $25,000 – to spruce up the middle school/high school building’s courtyard, which he said had been a struggle to maintain ever since an addition was completed on the building’s west side in the early 2010s. The outdoor space often lay vacant, and it began to accumulate unwanted shrubs and grasses.

“In my mind, it was a bit of an eyesore, and it was a space that we felt like we could be doing more with,” Libal said.

With help from the foundation, the district funded a summer rehab project that included new picnic tables, benches, field turf and decorative concrete. During the warmer months of the fall semester, students used the courtyard as a breakout space where they could read on their own or do small-group work.

“It’s a nice improvement aesthetically, and it provides another learning environment for our kids to be outside,” Libal said. “That was high on my priority list (for this year), but it was easier to go ahead and pull the trigger and make it happen once we got that support from the foundation.”

The foundation’s second major contribution was its early adoption and support of the district’s campaign to build a performing arts center at Ashland-Greenwood once and for all. The foundation pledged $200,000 to the project early on, before the campaign went public over the summer. Its donation will officially be submitted to the performing arts center fund in January.

“They were one of the first groups to step up and say, ‘Hey, we want to support this,’” Libal said. “I think, then, that it’s easier for other people to follow.”

He said the district hadn’t asked for the foundation’s support on the project, but he thinks its members saw the educational opportunities that a performing arts center could provide.

“It’s more than just a performing arts center,” Libal said. “We’re going to be able to utilize that space for classroom opportunities and professional development.”

Once completed, the auditorium will have room for over 700 people and balcony seating, as well as professional acoustics and lighting.

In other school board news, Libal said the high school’s administration and curriculum staff are in the early stages of implementing programs to fulfill a new educational requirement for graduation.

Pursuant to Nebraska State Sen. Terrell McKinney’s LB1112, which was passed in the 2022 legislative session, all Nebraska public school students will be required to complete at least one high school course in

the field of computer science and technology, after the law takes effect in the 2024-25 school year. Elementary and middle school curricula will be required to include computer science and technology, too.

“We certainly understand that it’s important, and don’t necessarily disagree with the thought behind it, but it’s just the question of how we’ll implement it,” Libal said.

He also called the bill an “unfunded mandate” on public schools, as the districts are responsible for staffing and working the new programs into their budgets and existing educational requirements.

“We’re going to have to get creative and figure out how we’re going to plug that into our overall requirement for our graduating seniors,” Libal said.