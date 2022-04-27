School board weighs options as preschool numbers rise

ASHLAND – Met with a maxed-out waitlist, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools is exploring options that would allow preschool enrollment to double for the 2022-23 school year.

The plan is to move the preschool program to the new elementary building in January for the start of the second semester. But for the program to handle the same number of students for the whole school year, the district needs a temporary facility to house preschoolers from August to December.

“We have such a large need right now at the preschool level,” said Superintendent Jason Libal. “We’re trying to fulfill that need to start in the fall, rather than having those preschoolers having to wait till mid-year or even later.”

Libal said there are approximately 65 prospective preschool students on a waitlist, which would more than double the district’s current preschool capacity of 30. When students move into the new elementary school, the preschool capacity will be 90.

The Board of Education did not make a decision at its April 18 meeting regarding where preschool will be housed in the first semester of the next school year, but the district has been in early talks with Riverview Community Church to fill the gap.

To manage the increase in numbers, Libal said the district will need to hire a new preschool teacher, too. He said the school board is exploring grant options for funding a new hire.

Discussion on the topic was tabled, Libal said, until the board and administration can do further research on other possible locations and whether the potential buildings would be compliant with state requirements for preschool facilities.

District facilities’ capacities were also considered when the board voted to not allow option enrollment into AGPS in the 2022-23 school year. The decision is not a surprise, as the district has not been fully open for option enrollment for several years due to rising student numbers.

Current enrollment totals outnumber the capacities in the elementary school, middle school and high school. Total district enrollment has risen by 11% since the 2019-20 school year.

“Really, this isn’t a change from where we’ve been the last few years,” Libal said. “Just more of a confirmation that we’re still over capacity at the current time.”

The board will revisit option enrollment next spring, Libal said. By then, PreK-2 students are slated to have moved from the current elementary to the new building.

The board’s next public meeting is on April 27 at 4 p.m. in the middle school/high school media center.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.