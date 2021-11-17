School board tables approval of GMP

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education continued discussion on the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the middle school project, but is holding off on a final decision until after bids come in.

At the school board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night, the board tabled approving the GMP until after they hear back from the contractor in charge of the project, which is Hausmann Construction.

Superintendent Jason Libal said after the meeting that Matt Hausmann with Hausmann Construction told him the contractor will review the bids thoroughly before presenting the final GMP to the board.

The administration and the board have been in continual contact with Hausmann for the past several weeks regarding the GMP. During a special meeting on Oct. 28, the board discussed the issue at length with Hausmann.

Approving the GMP essentially locks in the final pricing for the middle school. Last month, Hausmann told the board that due to increases in the price of materials and equipment and other factors, the GMP was about $2.4 million higher than the $59.9 million bond approved by voters in 2020. That figure did not include $3.5 million estimated to be received from private donations for the performing arts auditorium, a part of the middle school project.