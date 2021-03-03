School board chooses project overseer

Libal said nine companies submitted proposals to become the construction manager at risk. The school board’s building and grounds committee narrowed the list down to three companies, who were interviewed on Feb. 23.

During the Feb. 24 meeting, the school board formally ranked each company and chose Hausmann Construction of Lincoln as the highest ranked. Libal said they will now enter into negotiations to develop a contract.

Two days after the school board meeting, the district opened bids for the pre-grading package for the entire site. Libal said five bids were submitted and they were very happy with the bids. The bid will be awarded at the school board’s March 15 meeting.

“We hope to start breaking ground in mid-April or early May,” Libal added.

The goal is to have the Pre-K-2 elementary building open for students by the fall of 2022 and to be using the middle school/performing arts auditorium as the 2023-2024 school year gets started.

The school board also approved hiring another new teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. Haley Guenther was hired to teach Spanish.