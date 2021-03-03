School board chooses project overseer

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education held a special meeting last week to choose a company to oversee the construction of new facilities and opened bids for the pre-grading project.
The school board met on Feb. 24 to hear an update on the $59.9 million school bond project that will build a new Pre-K-2 school building and a middle school with a competition gymnasium and a performing arts auditorium. The middle school will eventually become the high school.
During the Nov. 3 General Election, 59% of the school district patrons voted in favor of the bond issue.
Superintendent Jason Libal said representatives from the architectural firm, DLR Group, told the school board that they are wrapping up the final design of the Pre-K-2 building and moving into design of the performing arts auditorium and then the middle school.
The school board also chose the company that will act as the “construction manager at risk” for the project. In the construction manager at risk delivery method, the owner (the school district) hires the architect/engineer (DLR Group) and then interviews several potential construction managers. Bids do not need to be submitted by the prospective construction managers in this method. The subcontractors provide bids to the construction manager for their portion of the project.
Libal said nine companies submitted proposals to become the construction manager at risk. The school board’s building and grounds committee narrowed the list down to three companies, who were interviewed on Feb. 23.
During the Feb. 24 meeting, the school board formally ranked each company and chose Hausmann Construction of Lincoln as the highest ranked. Libal said they will now enter into negotiations to develop a contract.
Two days after the school board meeting, the district opened bids for the pre-grading package for the entire site. Libal said five bids were submitted and they were very happy with the bids. The bid will be awarded at the school board’s March 15 meeting.
“We hope to start breaking ground in mid-April or early May,” Libal added.
The goal is to have the Pre-K-2 elementary building open for students by the fall of 2022 and to be using the middle school/performing arts auditorium as the 2023-2024 school year gets started.
The school board also approved hiring another new teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. Haley Guenther was hired to teach Spanish.
This is the second Spanish teacher in two months to be hired, but the only one that will be teaching when the 2021-2022 school year begins.
On Feb. 15 the school board approved hiring Laura Reeder to teach high school Spanish. Libal said after accepting the job, Reeder changed her mind. So the position was reopened.
Guenther has a degree in secondary education with endorsements in business, marketing, information technology and World Language-Spanish. She is currently teaching Spanish at Elgin Public Schools in Elgin. She grew up in West Point and graduated from Central Catholic High School.
The school board also accepted the resignation of Elsie Busenitz, a fourth grade teacher.