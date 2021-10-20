School adding staff due to growth

ASHLAND – The agenda was small, but the decisions were big for the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education Monday night.
The school board voted to add five new teaching positions and one administrative position because of continued enrollment growth, said Superintendent Jason Libal in an interview after the meeting.
Libal said the district is seeing an increase of 5% in the student population each year.
“With growth comes needed staffing,” he added.
The administration and the school board work to keep the student-staff ratio low, Libal said. Right now, the ratio is 14 teachers to each student. With additional teaching staff, they can maintain appropriate student-teacher ratios in the future.
One of the positions will be added to the staff almost immediately. The board approved adding an elementary special education teacher who will start at the beginning of the second semester. The position is necessary because there has been a surge in elementary special education students, and their level of need is also increasing.
When the 2022-23 school year begins, there will be an additional elementary classroom teacher. Libal said this will bring the district up to four sections of each grade at the elementary level.
“That was a must have,” he added.
At the secondary level, the district will add a math teacher to the staff to meet programming needs, Libal said.
The school district has been contracting out for speech/language pathology services. However, the increased number of contact days the contracted speech/language pathologist has been used at Ashland-Greenwood is to the point that it is feasible for the district to hire its own. So they will.
“It’s almost more affordable to bring our own person in,” Libal said.
The district will also add an administrator position. Libal said this position is needed because there will be a separate middle school building that will open in the fall of 2023 after construction is completed.
The new administrator could be hired for the middle school. However, they are also keeping the option open to possibly transfer Matt Flynn from his new role as activities director/assistant principal at the middle school/high school to the middle school principal position. Libal said the decision depends on the candidates that apply. They will also take Flynn’s opinion into consideration.
“This provides us the flexibility to meet growth needs again,” he said.
