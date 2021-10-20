School adding staff due to growth

At the secondary level, the district will add a math teacher to the staff to meet programming needs, Libal said.

The school district has been contracting out for speech/language pathology services. However, the increased number of contact days the contracted speech/language pathologist has been used at Ashland-Greenwood is to the point that it is feasible for the district to hire its own. So they will.

“It’s almost more affordable to bring our own person in,” Libal said.

The district will also add an administrator position. Libal said this position is needed because there will be a separate middle school building that will open in the fall of 2023 after construction is completed.

The new administrator could be hired for the middle school. However, they are also keeping the option open to possibly transfer Matt Flynn from his new role as activities director/assistant principal at the middle school/high school to the middle school principal position. Libal said the decision depends on the candidates that apply. They will also take Flynn’s opinion into consideration.

“This provides us the flexibility to meet growth needs again,” he said.

