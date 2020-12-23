Schematic design approved for new elementary school

ASHLAND – The schematic design for the new elementary school and the method by which the project will be managed were approved by the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education Monday night, along with a resolution issuing the first set of bonds for the $59.9 million project.

Plans for the facility that will house pre-kindergarten to second graders were presented by representatives of DLR Group in November. After studying the plans for a month, the school board was ready to move on to the next step, which was to approve the schematic design.

Pat Phelan of DLR Group said the schematic design includes the site, size, general layout and programming for the building. After approving schematic design, the next step is design/development, where tweaks can be made to the plans as they are prepared for the contract document.

The elementary school will have one pod per grade level, with a dedicated separate entrance/exit for the Pre-K pod. Each pod will have classrooms, small group rooms, a learning commons, resource rooms and bathroom facilities. The concept for the building will be centered on nature. Each pod will have a nature-related name.

Board Member Suzanne Sapp said as a former elementary school teacher, she is pleased with the design so far.