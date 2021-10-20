Scary good events planned for Halloween

ASHLAND – Those costumes will get plenty of action and the plastic jack-o-lanterns will fill up over and over, as there are multiple ways to celebrate Halloween in Ashland and Greenwood.
You will have to head across the county line to Greenwood to kick off the Halloween season with two events at the Greenwood Public Library. On Oct. 21, the library staff will guide you through a creepy craft that will culminate in the creation of a “haunted” book. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m.
The next night, the library is back in the Halloween craft mode. This time, visitors can make a gruesome stuffed animal ala “Frankenstein-style.” The horrific project begins at 6 p.m.
Return to Greenwood the next night, Oct. 23, for two Halloween events going on at nearly the same time. Starting at 4 p.m., the Greenwood Parks and Rec Committee is hosting a chili feed with pumpkin carving and a Halloween-themed movie.
The activities will take place at the Greenwood Fire Station. They are asking for a free will donation to help support the 2022 Greenwood Fun Day.
Just a few yards away, trunks will be open and candy will be flowing during the Greenwood Public Library Trunk or Treat, starting at 5 p.m. Local businesses and citizens will be handing out candy until 7 p.m. on Main Street.
After a few days out of your costumes, slip those demonic duds back on as you head to the Oxbow Living Center on Oct. 30 for the Boo at the Bow trunk or treat event from 2 to 4 p.m.
Along with the decorated trunks, residents of the facility will also be in costume to hand out candy or just to view the kiddies in their costumes.
Those youngsters will be just getting warmed up as they go from Boo at the Bow to Trick or Treat on Silver Street, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Ashland.
The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting this event. The chamber has sponsored some form of Halloween event for many years.
The children will parade in costume as they visit the businesses along Silver Street from 14th to 16th streets, finding sweet treats at every turn.
After carefully crossing busy 14th Street, families can head over to a trunk or treat being held at the same time on the block in front of Ashland Public Library. Organizations are planning to be there, but there is plenty of space for others to join, said Mary Ziegenbein of the Chamber, who is organizing the event.
“They’re welcome to come and find a parking space,” she said, encouraging anyone to participate in the trunk or treat. For questions, contact Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346.
Of course, the climax of the spooky season is Halloween – Oct. 31. On that special day, local churches are hosting trunk or treat events.
First Christian Church will serve hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy from 6 to 8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the church.
Down the street at American Lutheran Church, the trunk or treat includes an oudoor haunted graveyard. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
For the second year in a row, the Haunted Caboose returns to Greenwood on Oct. 31. Along with a trip through the creepy caboose, Ecto 1, the vehicle from the “Ghostbusters” movie franchise will be there, along with two food trucks at 15 Pleasant Street.
The event is a fundraiser for the ROC Youth Center in Ashland. Proceeds will also be donated to the Ecto 1 folks, who are raffling off a ride in the former ambulance.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.