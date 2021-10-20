Scary good events planned for Halloween

ASHLAND – Those costumes will get plenty of action and the plastic jack-o-lanterns will fill up over and over, as there are multiple ways to celebrate Halloween in Ashland and Greenwood.

You will have to head across the county line to Greenwood to kick off the Halloween season with two events at the Greenwood Public Library. On Oct. 21, the library staff will guide you through a creepy craft that will culminate in the creation of a “haunted” book. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m.

The next night, the library is back in the Halloween craft mode. This time, visitors can make a gruesome stuffed animal ala “Frankenstein-style.” The horrific project begins at 6 p.m.

Return to Greenwood the next night, Oct. 23, for two Halloween events going on at nearly the same time. Starting at 4 p.m., the Greenwood Parks and Rec Committee is hosting a chili feed with pumpkin carving and a Halloween-themed movie.

The activities will take place at the Greenwood Fire Station. They are asking for a free will donation to help support the 2022 Greenwood Fun Day.

Just a few yards away, trunks will be open and candy will be flowing during the Greenwood Public Library Trunk or Treat, starting at 5 p.m. Local businesses and citizens will be handing out candy until 7 p.m. on Main Street.