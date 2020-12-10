SAC Museum winter camps focus on aviation, robotics

ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is gearing up for three weeks of Winter Camp programming, featuring activities focused on Aviation, Robotics and more. One and three day camps for Grades 1 to 6 will begin Dec. 14 and run through Dec. 30.

Winter Camps will feature four offerings to kick off Week 1, Dec. 12 to 16 including EV3 Extreme (Aviation), Game ON!, Above and Beyond (Pilot Training) and the Amazing Race! Other camp programs include “Drone Challenge,” “Out of This World” (Aerospace) and “Robotics.”

Education Manager, Will Miller and the Museum Education Team have used the planning success of their summer camps to guide the Winter Camp programming.

“We have created some really great activities that promote both team work and cooperative and explorative learning,” says Miller. “Campers can expect a safe and fun environment to explore some amazing STEM topics and explore the amazing aircraft we have here at the Museum. We have spent a lot of time making sure that our camps are safe and most importantly fun!”