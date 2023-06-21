ASHLAND- Behind a solid pitching outing from Nolan Roberts, the Ashland Juniors Legion Team defeated Nebraska City 3-1 on June 14. In the contest, Roberts gave up two hits, no earned runs and struck out six batters.

To start the game, Roberts ran into trouble by walking the first three batters. He worked out of the jam by getting two strikeouts and then a fielder’s choice.

It wasn’t until the fourth when Ashland got on the board with three runs.

The inning started with Elliot Gossin and Matthew McConnell both singling. Two batters later, Cordell Kelley was hit by a pitch which loaded the bases.

Next up was Bowen Vogt who grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Gossin. Keeping the momentum going in the Bluejays direction was Statton Corey who doubled to center scoring two and making it a 3-0 contest.

Nebraska City had another prime opportunity to tie the game in the top of the seventh. With one out, they loaded the bases with an error, a walk and then a single.

Ashland was able to get a spectacular play in center from Jacob Juedes who caught the ball and then threw out a runner advancing to third base. This held Nebraska City to just one and gave the Bluejays a two run victory.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Corey. Also getting two hits for Ashland were Gossin and McConnell and Landon Novotny got one.

Next up for the Bluejays was a road contest against Haswell Construction. Ashland committed four errors and only had three hits in a 12-2 victory.

The first run for the Bluejays came in the top of the second on an error on a hit to third base by Hunter Hatzenbuelher. Two innings later, Ashland got a second run when Haswell walked in a baserunner with the bases loaded.

Haswell was powered to a ten run win in five innings thanks to putting up five runs in the second, four in the fourth and then another three in the fifth.

Driving in one run for the Bluejays was Andrew Milburn. All getting a hit were Cordell Kelley, Juedes and Roberts.

Pitching 4.1 innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out one batter was Milburn. Bowen Vogt gave up one hit and one earned run.

To close out the week, Ashland picked up a 6-0 shutout over Millard Sox at home on June 18. In the win, the Bluejays took advantage of three miscues made by the away squad.

The scoring for Ashland got started in the second inning.

Both Hatzenbuelher and Vogt reached base on an error and a double to right field. They came around to score when another error was committed, this time on a hit by Corey to the third baseman.

The Bluejays closed out the contest with one run in both the fourth and sixth and then two runs in the fifth.

Vogt picked up the win and pitched five innings giving up no earned runs and striking out six batters. Novotny went two innings and surrendered no runs.

At the plate, Corey and Matthew McConnell both had one run batted in with at least one hit.

Ashland played at Seward on June 20 and returned home on June 21 to take on Mount Michael. For the second time on the season, the Juniors will be hosting a tournament on June 23 through June 25.