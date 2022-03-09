Road Rally surpasses goal for dog park

WAHOO – Eleven teams raced around Wahoo on Saturday afternoon looking for clues and solving puzzles to compete for cash prizes and raise money for the Wahoo Dog Park.

The first annual Road Rally Scavenger Hunt for was a huge success according to organizers. The event raised $4,291.71, plus there was a surprise donation of $25,000 to surpass the fundraising goal set for the dog park.

Linda Little presented the donation on behalf of her family to the dog park committee at the end of the event, saying, “Let’s end this!” as the money brought the fundraising campaign over the $75,000 target.

SCLP Marketing Director Stacy Ideus, who is also a member of the dog park committee, said they are grateful for the generous donation from the Little family.

“It was phenomenal,” she said.

The hunt began and ended at Hilltop Country Club. After registering, the teams – made up of four, five or six individuals – started the race by solving a crossword puzzle about dog breeds. They then found their first clue in the clubhouse and headed out the door.

The destinations were determined by solving clues. The teams raced to locations in the Wahoo area like Lake Wanahoo, the dog park, Saunders County Fairgrounds and a handful of local businesses. They had to complete videos and take photos that can be accessed on Instagram at #wahoodogparkroadrally.

It took about three hours to complete the race. Team Pajama, headed up by Little, returned in 2 hours and 34 minutes to take first place.

The $200 first place prize and $100 prize for second place were donated back to the dog park fund, Ideus reported.

When the teams finished the race, they returned to Hilltop to compete in fun games and indulge in chili cheese dogs with all the fixings, courtesy of Dave and Becky Henke.

While talk of a dog park in Wahoo has been going on for many years, the Wahoo Dog Park project began about 2019 as a collaboration between Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) and the City of Wahoo. Deb Wilcox, director of SCLP, said in an article in 2019 that the project fits the goals of the organization.

A committee was formed that included Ideus, Wilcox, Kim Homes, Veronica Jarrett and Dave and Becky Henke.

The location at 15th and Hackberry was chosen as it is city property situated near a major outdoor recreation center, the Hackberry ball field complex. The city budgeted $30,000 to pay for fencing from the half-cent local sales tax collection that is allocated for parks and recreation capital projects.

Work began on the construction in the summer of 2021 and was done as funds allowed. The fundraising efforts recently had stalled about $25,000 short of its $75,000 goal, but Saturday’s event brought them over the goal.

Ideus said the park looks finished to the untrained eye, as the chain link fence is up. But there is much more that needs to be done before the facility can be opened to the public. That includes installing benches, dog waterers, awnings, sprinkler systems, signage, feces disposal stations and other amenities.

Delays with weather and supply issues have pushed the timeline back, so the opening date has not been set. Ideus said they will begin pouring concrete pads for the benches and other items as soon as weather permits.

Although they have reached their $75,000 dog park campaign goal, the fundraising does not end, Ideus said.

“We met our goal but we’re always looking for donations,” she said.

There are things they would like to add to the dog park in the future, including agility equipment, a dog wash station and a message board.

After the dog park is up and running, maintenance will be handled by city employees, as the facility will be a city park, Ideus said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.