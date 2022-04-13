Remembering Our Fallen exhibit comes to Ashland

ASHLAND – It started with a newspaper column.

For years, Bill and Evonne Williams, co-founders of the nonprofit Patriotic Productions, Inc., worked to get more than 3,500 veterans – including many Saunders County residents – to Washington, D.C., for a daylong tour.

Veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam embarked on 13 Honor Flights from 2008 to 2019 to the nation’s capital.

Then in 2010, the Williamses read an Omaha World Herald column about Lonnie Ford of Pender.

His son, Sgt. Joshua Ford, was a 20-year-old Nebraska National Guardsman, killed in July 2006 by a roadside bomb in Iraq.

Ford was concerned Joshua would be forgotten.

After that column, the Williamses had an idea of creating an exhibit of Nebraska’s fallen in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The exhibit has been popular since its inception.

Until COVID hit, it had been booked every week all over the state.

“It’s been seen by thousands,” Bill Williams said.

He cites the exhibit’s importance.

Unlike World War II when everyone was involved in Victory Gardens and scrap metal drives, less than 1% of the U.S. population served in the military in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Families with loved ones who died in those wars have been concerned they will be forgotten, because fewer people have been personally affected.

With this in mind, the Williamses created 19 state-specific exhibits.

“Then we turned our attention to creating a national ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit,” he said.

The result has been the Tribute Towers. It consists of 34 towers containing photos of more than 5,200 of the fallen in the War on Terror since the 9-11 terrorists’ attacks.

“We have two, exact same versions,” he said. “One travels east of the Mississippi River and the other travels west.”

The exhibits travel on 45-foot trailers. The exhibits can be displayed indoors and outside.

They were unveiled in 2017 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. They were taken to New York City, Pasadena, Calif., for Rose Bowl week, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and other locations.

Now, local students will have the opportunity for an up-close look at the Nebraska exhibit.

The Williamses like to have the exhibit in high schools.

“We think it’s important for young people to see these faces that have paid the ultimate price,” Bill Williams said.

The statewide exhibit will be on display at at Ashland-Greenwood High School April 25 to 29. Prior to coming to Ashland it is at Wahoo High School this week in the lobby of the Performance Learning

Center and will be at Bishop Neumann High School April 18 to 22. It travels to Waverly High School May 2 to 6.

Williams has seen student reaction to the exhibit.

“Kids quiet down around it,” he said. “Their voices lower and they’ll stop to look.”

He believes the exhibit benefits students.

“They see young people, who aren’t much older than them, who stepped up to serve their country and as a result they lost their lives,” Williams said. “It sobers kids up – that bad things can happen, whether you’re riding around in a car on Saturday night or serving your country.”

The exhibit is sponsored by the Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and The News.